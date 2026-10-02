X!

Former mayor: Church and power entangled in Narva 'prayer breakfast' row

News
Narva Town Hall.
Narva Town Hall. Source: Helen Wright/ERR
News

Former Narva mayor Katri Raik has criticized an upcoming US-style prayer breakfast in the eastern border town.

Raik says the event later this month is being held by three local churches in cooperation with the city government.

Raik was ousted as mayor following a vote of no-confidence in July, with Jaan Toots (Center) taking her place.

Organizers of the prayer breakfast say both Mayor Toots and council leader Urbo Vaarmann (Plan B) initially considered covering the costs from the city budget.

On October 15, an event called "Palvushommik" ("Prayer Morning") is to be held at Narva Town Hall, organized by Dmitri Andrejev, pastor of the Christian Narva congregation, Artur Põld, senior pastor of the Jõhvi congregation of the Estonian Methodist Church, and Aleksandr Gurkin, Bishop Lazar of Narva and Peipsiveere of the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church.

The Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (Eesti Kristlik Õigeusu Kirik) was formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK), and changed its name in September 2024.

Vaarmann did not deny it was he who made the proposal, saying he had seen how similar events had worked well in Tartu and elsewhere. He said the city is not involved in organizing it, and is not funding it. Since all Narva city councilors have been invited, the council office forwarded the invitations to them, which he said is standard practice. "If someone organizes something like this and does it with their own money, then I see no reason why it is not a good idea," he said.

Katri Raik. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Toots meanwhile said the city provided premises for the event, which organizers pay rent for like anyone else. "There are such set-ups in Tartu as well as in other cities, and we agreed to give them the space," Toots said. On Raik's criticism, Toots said the breakfast is not a political event even as Raik was portraying it as such. "For Katri Raik, everything is political; even her time in office was highly political, rather than about getting work done," he said, adding that he did not know the prayer breakfast was included in the Center-Plan B coalition agreement, as Raik claimed.

Pastor Andrejev wrote on social media that the event was prompted by the city's political situation and is intended to bring different political forces together. "It has been difficult for me and, I believe, for all Narva residents to watch how unstably our city council has worked in recent years," he wrote. He added all council members and senior officials have been invited, and that budget funds will not be used for the rental of the premises, the piano or other expenses. He also thanked Vaarmann and Toots for being willing to consider covering the costs from the city budget.

Raik is now in opposition and chairs the Respekt faction at the Narva City Council. She called the prayer breakfast a political event, backed by Plan B and the Center Party. "This is a very strange story, because as we know, this 'Tsar's Route' and the prayer breakfast are the two things that people remember from the latest coalition agreement. And the idea of the prayer breakfast was indeed written into the coalition agreement. Now, somehow, the city government is trying to distance itself from it and says that the city's coat of arms ended up on the announcement by accident," Raik said.

The Tsar's route (Tsaaritee) is a controversial tourism route proposed by Vaarmann which would connect Narva and Tartu, marking the historical path once traveled by Russian Tsars when Estonia was part of the Tsarist Empire (1710-1918).

"This event has this political and murky flavor to it. To this day, I have not grasped exactly which denomination the organizer represents. In principle, I am not against different churches cooperating, but right now this really is a very dubious event with a political flavor. Power and the church have somehow become mixed up with each other here," Raik added. Raik noted she would not be attending the event herself.

An event like this could instead increase tensions, she added. "Narva is Estonia's third-largest city, which is located exactly where it is and where there are plenty of concerns. There is no need to ratchet up additional tensions, which in my view is exactly what this is doing right now," Raik went on.

Ilmo Au, an adviser in the Ministry of the Interior's religious affairs and civil society department, told ERR that allowing local government premises to be used for organizing religious or other events is up to each local government to decide. "The Ministry of the Interior has no objections if representatives of these congregations take part in organizing an ecumenical event for the local community, but we recommend also involving representatives of other congregations operating in Narva," Au said.

While prayer breakfasts in the U.S. have come to be associated with both of President Donald Trump's administrations, the tradition dates back to Dwight D. Eisenhower's presidency and has been attended by Democratic presidents as much as Republican ones — though Democratic participation has declined sharply in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Estonia's new ambassadors to Ireland and Hungary present credentials

16:35

Draft law would let landlords end leases after one month of unpaid rent

16:15

New rule lets inmates use nicotine pouches, eases night checks

15:55

Deposit rates rise, but most savings stay in checking accounts

15:41

Center Party leader to take to the ring in charity boxing match

15:13

Estonia pushes for cybersecurity boost ahead of elections

14:45

€200 allowance for retirees living alone arrives in October

14:25

Defense briefing: Russia repeats war aims at UN as frontline clashes fall

13:50

Harri Tiido: On the closed nature of Russian thinking

13:08

Isamaa leader targets major policy shift after 2027 elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:49

Russia detains cargo ship bound for Estonia's Sillamäe port Updated

09:17

Estonia not invited to U.S.-led meeting on NATO's future Updated

01.10

Images and video: Tallinn completes Väike-Ameerika overhaul designs

30.09

Tallinn mural plan backfires as graffiti artists tag over works

08:36

US Marines deploy to Baltic Sea region for NATO's Baltic Sentry mission

01.10

Estonia bans grain transit from Russia and Belarus

01.10

Real estate disputes over hidden faults increasingly common and aided by AI

01.10

Government approves new Estonian Public Broadcasting law

01.10

Baltic Sea shipper Tallink and sailors want state passenger ferry support to continue

01.10

Electricity prices jolt in September, more volatility ahead

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo