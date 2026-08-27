Interactive French art to turn Tallinn's Patarei walls into shared canvas

An interactive work by acclaimed French visual artist Maxime Touroute will light up Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress walls as a shared canvas Friday night.

Part of the city's 10th annual Culture Night, Tourute's "Let's Draw" invites people of all ages and artistic abilities to take part in creating a constantly changing projection.

From 8 p.m. to midnight, participants can use their phones to draw images that will appear in real time on the walls of the old seafront complex in Põhja-Tallinn.

Deputy Mayor Monika Haukanõmm (Center) called the work a "standout example" of Tallinn Culture Night's goal of bringing diverse and inspiring cultural experiences to the public.

Concertgoers in the courtyard of Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress. Source: private collection

"It's a rare opportunity to see your own drawings projected onto the walls of a historic building like Patarei Sea Fortress," she added.

The event marks Touroute's first visit to Estonia.

Launched by the city in 2015, Tallinn's Culture Night highlights the Estonian capital's diverse cultural scene while bringing audiences to unusual venues and giving greater visibility to emerging and lesser-known artists.

This Friday, the 10th annual Culture Night features more than 20 events across the capital, with the main festival stage in the courtyard at Patarei hosting performances by Katriin Kukk, the Boondocks and OOPUS.

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