Photos: Kaido Ole's exhibition "Krt" opens at Temnikova & Kasela gallery

On 28 August, Kaido Ole's new solo exhibition "Krt" opened at the Temnikova & Kasela gallery in Tallinn.

Ole's new exhibition focuses on the artist's recent paintings, where a recurring motif of burning becomes a tool for giving shape to something difficult to define — an all‑encompassing "bad."

Ole describes the exhibition as an attempt to "move the bad out of oneself and into the pictures." "Through art, the bad can find a place, and the world can at least momentarily return to balance," the artist explained.

"Krt" is Kaido Ole's third exhibition this year. At the beginning of the year, he opened the show "Müüa maja Raplas" in Rapla, and in February he presented examples from his art collection at Vaal Gallery.

The exhibition "Krt" will remain open at Temnikova & Kasela gallery until 10 October.

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