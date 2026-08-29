New Zealand performer George Fenn brings 'Sexy Ghost Boy' to Tallinn Fringe

Kiwi performer George Fenn is in town for the ongoing Tallinn Fringe Festival, brining his show "Sexy Ghost Boy" to the stage.

Fenn says his wordless clowning show was born from a desire to turn a "really bad idea" into something good — adding that Tallinn audiences have been pleasantly surprising.

The show, which blends comedy, clowning and a parody of burlesque, invites the audience to take part in building up the performance together. Fenn says the lack of words permits people to "derive their own meaning from it" rather than feeling like they're "watching a Wikipedia page."

"I wanted to try to make a show about something which is quite personal and intimate and extreme in some ways, but restrict myself so I'm not able to talk," Fenn told ERR.

For Fenn, who has performed at Fringe festivals across the world, the open‑access model they offer provides a creative freedom that traditional theaer can't match. "You can still make people laugh and cry," he said. "You don't need a €50,000 budget to make meaningful art and connections."

Additional 'Sexy Ghost Boy' dates have been added to the TFF schedule. Source: Anton Serdjukov/Tallinn Fringe Festival

His experience in Tallinn has exceeded all his expectations too: "People here just book tickets and then go to art — which is really wonderful. I'll be coming back."

Fenn also noted the differences in audience culture. "I come from New Zealand, which considers itself quite repressed. Australia is less repressed. Estonians also brag about their 'repressed‑ness'," Fenn said. But he noted the show was actually designed for audiences who are nervous about participation. "It's almost like my show is not for people who like my show," he points out as a paradox. "It's for the people who are taking a big risk and being brave by being there."

Tallinn Fringe, now in its 10th year, has a strong future, Fenn adds. I'm surprised the festival isn't bigger. I deeply suspect it will be getting bigger."

"What I want people to take away from 'Sexy Ghost Boy' is that communication with other people is awkward and uncomfortable, and despite this, if you can listen and be present and have grace and accept grace, wonderful and amazing things can happen," he summed up.

"Sexy Ghost Boy" has been performed as part of the Tallinn Fringe Festival, which continues until September 18. Two additional dates for Fenn are now on September 17-18, and the full program is available on the festival website here.

Interview by Eliise Luka Tegova.

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