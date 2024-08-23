Gallery: Maria Izabella Lehtsaar exhibition 'Bruised Lilac' opens in Tallinn

This Wednesday saw the opening of Maria Izabella Lehtsaar's solo exhibition "Bruised Lilac" in the Basement Hall at Tallinn's Kanuti Guild Hall.

In their exhibition, Lehtsaar explores the common ground between boxing and performing gender. Manipulating sports equipment and training spaces through humor and the unique use of materials, they reflect on the coming of age as a queer individual, reclaiming agency in the binary world of political fictions and making space for multiplicity.

Maria Izabella Lehtsaar is a nonbinary artist based in Tallinn who works primarily with underrepresented queer experience and narratives, often playing with the boundary between reality and fantasy. Their work often narrates spaces, hidden symbols and coded meanings in queer and lesbian material culture.

Catching the eye with softness, Lehtsaar's works nonetheless loudly touch on the subjects of gender performativity, construction and political fictions that create a binary and lonely world. They blend pop culture aesthetics and sensitive monochrome graphics, combining them in practice with textiles, drawing and poetry. Their use of various mediums bends familiarity with layered meanings.

The exhibition was curated by Mikk Lahesalu and designed by Riin Maide.

"Bruised Lilac" will remain open at Kanuti Guild Hall through Friday, September 6.

--

