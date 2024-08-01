Gallery: Robin Nõgisto's 'Portable Mystic Windows' opens in Paris

Estonian contemporary artist Robin Nõgisto's first exhibition in Paris opened on July 30 at Nomaadgalerie.

The event was born in cooperation with the Art&Tonic gallery, the Estonian Ministry of Culture and the Estonian Embassy in Paris.

"Portable Mystic Windows" is part of the official cultural program for the Olympics.

The exhibition is open until August 21.

