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Gallery: Joint Tartu show centers memory and change in 'Vanishing Cities'

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Artists Toomas Kuusing and Taavi Oolberg's joint exhibition "Vanishing Cities" has opened at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery, featuring guest street artist Edward von Lõngus.

The exhibition explores transformation, memory and disappearance, and how old worlds crumble and new ones emerge in their place.

Kuusing's everyday mythology and magical realism meet Oolberg's work, which treats change as a constant and inevitable process, creating a meditation on the continuous transformation of both the world and the individual.

"Vanishing Cities" is an artistic experience that appeals to both the eye and the mind, inviting viewers to reflect on what remains when familiar forms vanish.

Toomas Kuusing, a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) fine arts program, has been a member of the Non Grata art collective since 2001 and has exhibited across the world.

"Vanishing Cities" exhibition at Jakobi Gallery in Tartu. August 2026. Source: Nele Tammeaid

His work is held in several collections in Estonia and internationally, including the Art Museum of Estonia, Mark Rothko Art Center in Daugavpils, the Museo Internacional de la Gráfica in Santiago, Chile, and the China Printmaking Museum in Guanlan.

Taavi Oolberg, an artist, illustrator and caricaturist from Võru County, is a graduate of Tartu Art College's media and advertising art program.

He works primarily in painting and sculptural objects and has also designed and illustrated books and games. He is currently based in the forests of Southern Estonia.

"Vanishing Cities" will remain on view at Jakobi Gallery through September 4.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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