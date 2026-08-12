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Gallery: Touch, memory at the core of Finnish-Estonian duo's Tallinn show

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A new exhibition at Tallinn's Foku Gallery brings together Finland's Hilla Kurki and Estonia's Taavi Rekkaro to explore memory, history, touch and how we relate to images.

In their new joint show, "Something That Should Be Felt," the artists examine how people relate to images and how memories shape experiences of closeness and presence. Their work moves beyond traditional two-dimensional images toward more spatial forms.

Kurki's "Clay Diaries" series draws on her family history as she seeks new ways to relate to tradition and heritage. Her photographs depict people alongside plants and other living beings that are reborn each season seemingly unchanged.

By inviting a range of fellow artists to visit her great-grandparents' house, she creates a living archive through shared moments where friendship can become the main outcome of the work, not just its subject.

'How can we be sure these moments really happened?'

Rekkaro presents photographs and objects that rethink photography as something to be touched, and where closeness becomes part of the experience.

The images capture fleeting moments, inner uncertainties and attempts to understand oneself and one's relationships with others, while the gallery wall features a melting moment composed of works dating back to 2023, inviting viewers to slow down and build their own narratives instead of telling a single, fixed story.

Exploring the connections between memory, body and self-perception, the artist asks: "How can we be sure that we were truly there, that these moments really happened?"

"Something That Should Be Felt" will remain open at Foku Gallery through September 26.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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