Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores the aesthetics of abandoned spaces

At Tallinn's Okapi Gallery, "Private Property" brings together artists Alexei Gordin and Dasha Trofimova in an exploration of abandoned spaces, memory and social change.

The joint exhibition, which opened Friday, examines the visual and emotional layers left behind in abandoned buildings and their links to geopolitical shifts, trauma, the absurd performative qualities of spaces and the human experience of neglect.

Trofimova, a Kazakhstan-born artist based in Riga, and Gordin approach abandoned spaces as a form of archaeological research, uncovering layers that reveal traces of different eras and the experiences tied to them.

Their works recreate these encounters through installations, interventions and documentation that capture the temporary nature of site-specific artistic processes.

Gordin uses abandoned environments as backdrops for ironic commentary on contemporary society and its contradictions, often writing his messages directly onto walls with spray paint.

Trofimova creates temporary large-scale installations from furniture and everyday objects found in abandoned buildings. Her works focus on fragile structures and balance, reflecting how political systems and economic crises can eventually trigger collapse.

"Private Property" will remain open at Okapi Gallery through August 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!