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Narva‑Jõesuu begins demolition of local ghost town

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House ruins in Viivikonna.
House ruins in Viivikonna. Source: ERR
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In Ida‑Viru County, demolition has begun on the derelict apartment blocks of Viivikonna village, Estonia's best‑known ghost town. Narva‑Jõesuu plans to turn the abandoned mining settlement into a district of neat residential homes. Tourism operators, however, hope at least some of the old buildings will be preserved.

Just a few years ago, Viivikonna attracted tourists, musicians and filmmakers who used the empty buildings as shooting locations. Today, most houses along the main street have already disappeared.

Viivikonna was transferred to Narva-Jõesuu from Kohtla‑Järve during the administrative reform. Narva‑Jõesuu began tearing down the derelict blocks with the aim of transforming the area into a respectable neighbourhood of private homes.

"The next stage is cleaning up the plots, dividing them and selling them. The area has entirely new potential," said Narva‑Jõesuu Mayor Maksim Iljin.

Maksim Iljin. Autor/allikas: ERR

Tourism operators in Ida‑Virumaa are divided. Some say the region still has plenty of Soviet‑era heritage; others see the destruction of Ida‑Viru's uniqueness.

"We're losing the distinctive, sometimes extreme sights that define Ida‑Virumaa. What's happening now is simply erasing a chapter of history. Soon we'll have only empty lots that quickly become overgrown," said Marko Kaldur, guide at avastaEesti.ee.

Kaldur noted that a film studio complex is currently being built in Ida‑Virumaa, but by the time it is ready, potential filming locations may already be gone.

The mayor acknowledges receiving requests from tourism operators and filmmakers to preserve Viivikonna's ghost buildings, but none are willing to take responsibility for safety and maintenance.

"Of course, for us it's a constant headache, and honestly — from the beginning we saw no real future for these apartment blocks. In my view, demolition is the most sensible option," Iljin said.

Narva‑Jõesuu estimates that clearing Viivikonna of derelict buildings will cost around €1 million, most of which will be covered by state support.

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Editor: Valner Väino, Argo Ideon

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