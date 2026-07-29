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New nature-focused spa hotel opens on Lake Peipus in Ida-Viru County

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Kurro Nature Spa Hotel
Kurro Nature Spa Hotel Source: Kurro loodusspaa
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A new spa has opened on the shores of Lake Peipus in eastern Estonia for the first time in more than 40 years, offering guests a break from the daily grind and the possibility to relax in nature.

Kurro Nature Spa Hotel is the first major holiday complex to be built on the northern shore of Lake Peipus in more than 40 years. The buildings, constructed in the forest, seem to have been lowered into place by helicopter.

Visitors are sold the opportunity of leaving daily life behind and relaxing in unspoilt nature.

Kurro Nature Spa's managing director, Killu Maidla, believes this is what people need as society becomes increasingly fast-paced and digitized.

"There simply isn't a place where you can go to the countryside, into the forest, into nature, listen to the wind rustling through the treetops and watch the wild, foaming August waves on Lake Peipus, while at the same time enjoying good service, a pleasant environment and a cosy room," said Kurro founder Andres Linnas.

He believes that the more time passes, the more society will need this type of holiday.

The spa will open the northern shore of Lake Peipus to year-round tourism and bring nearly 100 new jobs to Alutaguse Municipality.

Alutaguse Mayor Tauno Võhmar acknowledged that the first few years would certainly attract everyone who is curious and wants to visit the spa at least once. He added that long-term sustainability would be the biggest challenge.

There are already seven spas in Ida-Viru County. The arrival of the distinctive Kurro will increase competition, but will also bring more tourists.

Karina Küppas, managing director of Narva-Jõesuu Medical SPA, explained that Ida-Viru County will receive positive PR. That, in turn, will draw attention to the region. She added that demand may not currently be as great as the level of supply that is emerging.

The spa cost €37 million to build, one-third of which was funded by the Just Transition Fund.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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