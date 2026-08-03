X!

Estonia sees 8% increase in foreign tourist stays early in 2026

News
Port of Tallinn.
Port of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In the first five months of the year, overnight stays by foreign tourists in Estonia grew by eight percent, and tourism developers hope that businesses will do well for the year as a whole.

Entrepreneurs, however, are sceptical, as their costs are higher than last year and there are fewer major events this year that would attract large numbers of foreign visitors.

Looking at the results at the start of the year, tourism developers are optimistic; summer has begun well and more tourists wish to travel beyond Tallinn.

"In the first five months we had 2.32 million visitors in Estonia's accommodation establishments, hotels, and of these 1.3 million were foreign visitors, which is eight percent more than last year. May showed good growth, so I believe the summer numbers will be good," said Orvika Reilend, head of tourism at EIS.

Compared with previous years, the number of tourists arriving from Poland and Latvia has increased this year. To the delight of tourism promoters, more visitors wish to travel outside the capital, especially those who have come from farther away, such as the United States or the United Kingdom. They also stay longer.

Depending on origin, tourists' interests differ.

"Latvians visit Pärnu a lot, and the islands; Germans want to see scenic nature. Depending on the market, the preferences differ, but Estonia's nature, bog hikes and sauna culture are very popular," said Reilend.

On Sunday, Tallinn's Old Town was full of people, but restaurant owners said this is deceptive — once a cruise ship leaves the harbour, the streets empty.

"Those who come into town rest their feet, take water, want to use the toilet, and some take a pint of beer, someone has a bit of coffee or tea and eats a little, but for hotels this is zero, because they come and in the evening they are back on the ship," said Vello Leitham, owner of Kehrwieder café.

Despite this summer being much more pleasant weather‑wise, businesses have not done better.

"Compared with last year, we are all weaker. Our goal now is to reach last year's result, despite wages rising, taxes increasing and input costs going up," said Leitham.

The same is confirmed by a hotel chain manager.

"Estonia has very little growth compared with the rest of Europe, and there are reasons for that. A big difference is major events that took place in Tallinn last year; compared with this year, those events are not happening or not at the same scale," said Tauri Sumberg, board member of Legend Hotels.

Sumberg stressed that Estonia needs better flight connections to develop tourism, but tourists say Estonia is not too expensive and the climate is pleasant.

"Beautiful! I would like to stay overnight, but we can't. We have to return to our ship. We arrived only an hour ago, we are looking at some churches, visiting different shops. It is very beautiful here," said tourists Mindy and Andy from Florida.

"Compared with Helsinki, prices here are more affordable. Restaurant food is a bit cheaper in Korea than in Estonia and Finland, but still very good and high‑quality," said Jinyoung Lee, a tourist from South Korea.

"In other European countries it has become so hot that my friends are now looking more toward Estonia and the Nordic countries, because summer here is much nicer and more pleasant," said Dirk, a tourist from Germany.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:19

Estonia's Robert Virves continues to top WRC2 table after winning in Finland

09:45

Deputy police chief on migration pressure: No cause for panic in Estonia

09:10

Freight trains to carry 800,000 tonnes of waste rock for Rail Baltica build

08:31

Hunting bear now requires a special permit from the Environmental Board

07:57

Estonia sees 8% increase in foreign tourist stays early in 2026

02.08

New Riga rail link boosts Elron's Baltic passenger numbers

02.08

Travel insurance may not cover canceled concerts abroad

02.08

Estonian island hosts dozens of pop-up cafes in annual summer tradition

02.08

Center Party leader backs temporary border controls over migration concerns

02.08

Gallery: Setos elect new leader at one-day Seto Kingdom

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

01.08

Aimar Ventsel: In Moldova, Kazakhstan and Georgia, Russia is 'one of us'

02.08

New Riga rail link boosts Elron's Baltic passenger numbers

02.08

Warning signs now required before mobile speed cameras in Estonia

31.07

Rampaging Swedish football fans vandalize Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium

02.08

Estonian island hosts dozens of pop-up cafes in annual summer tradition

02.08

Center Party leader backs temporary border controls over migration concerns

01.08

PPA: Nõmme migrant case is not an isolated incident

01.08

Schengen Area must be preserved, says Estonia's PM

01.08

Police will not control queue 'place buying' at Narva border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo