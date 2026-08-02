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Estonian island hosts dozens of pop-up cafes in annual summer tradition

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Pop-up cafes on the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa. July 30–August 1, 2026.
Pop-up cafes on the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa. July 30–August 1, 2026. Source: ERR
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Over three dozen pop-up cafes opened across Hiiumaa over the weekend, bringing islanders and visitors together for the 20th edition of the beloved local summer tradition.

The tradition began in Kärdla, the island's capital, and in the two decades since has grown into one of the island's biggest summer events, with residents turning their homes and backyards into cafes for a day or two and serving up homemade treats.

Hiiumaa Home Cafe Days is especially popular among island natives who now live elsewhere but return each summer to reconnect with their roots.

"I'm one of those people who lives on the mainland but still considers themselves a Hiiumaa islander, because my roots are here," said Ester. "And every year I have to come back and get a taste of these cafe days."

After waiting in line at one of the island's pop-up cafes with other visitors, it was finally Kairi and Marietta's turn to pick out their favorites. Kairi went for a slice of savory sandwich cake with tuna.

Marietta, meanwhile, chose a piece of cookie cake after spotting a handwritten note saying it had been made by someone named Laura late the night before.

"Our mom always made homemade cookie cakes late at night before our birthdays," she recalled.

Signature summer event

Among the cafes' customers this weekend was Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who had nothing but praise for the lively atmosphere.

"This is an incredible event," Michal confirmed. "As you can see, there's a lot going on here, people are lining up and all the pop-up cafes are wonderful."

Kristel Peikel, head of the Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster, called the pop-up cafe weekend the island's signature summer event, comparing its importance to the neighboring island's Saaremaa Opera Days.

"And this year we have extra reason to celebrate: a record 39 cafes are taking part across the island for the 20th edition of Hiiumaa Home Cafe Days," Peikel said.

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Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

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