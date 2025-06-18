Hiiumaa to usher in summer with debut Viscosa Suvesumin festival

This Saturday, June 21, the Viscosa Culture Factory in Hiiumaa will host the first Viscosa Suvesumin, a new all-ages festival marking the start of summer on the Western Estonian island.

Planned as an annual event, the festival will fill the former industrial complex with a day of theater, music, art, movement and food for the whole family.

Janek Maar, executive director of Utopia No. 9, the foundation behind the venue's development, said Viscosa's creative team first came up with the idea for the festival last fall, with the goal of launching a new event in Hiiumaa to both kick off and extend the summer season.

"The spacious setting and unique atmosphere of the former viscose factory called for something ambitious — a day where culture, community and the energy of early summer come together," Maar said.

One of the core focuses of Suvesumin will be visual art, represented by three distinct exhibitions offering something for visitors of all tastes and interests.

Festivalgoers will be able to explore the Estonian Sculptors' Union (EKÜ) annual exhibition "FANTOOM," Navitrolla's exhibition "I am What I Paint, You are What You See" and the photo exhibition "Hiiumaa — A State of Mind."

All three exhibitions are free of charge and will remain open throughout the summer.

The festival will feature a theater performance of "The Song of the Sea," written by Anni Mihkelson and directed by Mait Joorits, plus concerts by Tallinn's Latin American improv group Timuti 8 and Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit.

Located in an old industrial complex in Kõrgessaaare, on the northwestern coast of Hiiumaa, Viscosa Culture Factory has been gaining popularity as a venue for summertime cultural events in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!