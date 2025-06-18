X!

Hiiumaa to usher in summer with debut Viscosa Suvesumin festival

News
Viscosa Culture Factory on the island of Hiiumaa.
Viscosa Culture Factory on the island of Hiiumaa. Source: Viscosa Culture Factory
News

This Saturday, June 21, the Viscosa Culture Factory in Hiiumaa will host the first Viscosa Suvesumin, a new all-ages festival marking the start of summer on the Western Estonian island.

Planned as an annual event, the festival will fill the former industrial complex with a day of theater, music, art, movement and food for the whole family.

Janek Maar, executive director of Utopia No. 9, the foundation behind the venue's development, said Viscosa's creative team first came up with the idea for the festival last fall, with the goal of launching a new event in Hiiumaa to both kick off and extend the summer season.

"The spacious setting and unique atmosphere of the former viscose factory called for something ambitious — a day where culture, community and the energy of early summer come together," Maar said.

One of the core focuses of Suvesumin will be visual art, represented by three distinct exhibitions offering something for visitors of all tastes and interests.

Festivalgoers will be able to explore the Estonian Sculptors' Union (EKÜ) annual exhibition "FANTOOM," Navitrolla's exhibition "I am What I Paint, You are What You See" and the photo exhibition "Hiiumaa — A State of Mind."

All three exhibitions are free of charge and will remain open throughout the summer.

The festival will feature a theater performance of "The Song of the Sea," written by Anni Mihkelson and directed by Mait Joorits, plus concerts by Tallinn's Latin American improv group Timuti 8 and Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit.

Located in an old industrial complex in Kõrgessaaare, on the northwestern coast of Hiiumaa, Viscosa Culture Factory has been gaining popularity as a venue for summertime cultural events in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Hiiumaa to usher in summer with debut Viscosa Suvesumin festival

17:31

Gallery: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame arrives in Põlva County

17:03

Estonian designer Lilli Jahilo's dress on show at Swedish royal family baptism

16:32

40 top athletes to represent Estonia at European Team Championships

16:05

Orthodox church shows no interest in solutions offered by Metropolitan Stephanos

15:34

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

15:29

Former MP charged with fraud by Prosecutor's Office

15:01

Marleen Mülla eighth in Paavo Nurmi games in Finland

14:53

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

14:33

Harri Tiido: Reading China's national security overview

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

17.06

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

17.06

5 Estonian citizens evacuating Israel on Lithuanian flight from Jordan

16.06

Ukrainian drone operators train Estonia's Defense League in cutting-edge tactics

17.06

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

12:42

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo