Home Glögi Cafés to open across Hiiumaa this Saturday

This Saturday (December 6), the fourth annual Hiiumaa Glögi Home Café Day is taking place. People across the island will be opening pop-up cafés to offer festive food and drinks. There will also be handicrafts and more.

Some of the glögi home cafés this year will be in well-known restaurants and cafés, while others are set to be opened in the yards of Hiiumaa residents, community centers, harbors, beaches, sheep pens – and even in the forest.

At Kärdla School, the glögi café will be run by 9th grade students, and the proceeds from their café will go towards funding their spring class trip.

Kristel Peikel, organizer of Hiiumaa's Glögi Café Day and head of the island's tourism cluster, said no matter where the glögi home café may be, the only limit when it comes to the food and drinks on offer, is the imagination of its owners.

Hot drinks, gingerbread cookies and sweet pastries are available at every café, while some even have gourmet dishes on the menu, including reindeer meat, fish soup, blood sausage and sauerkraut.

This year's program includes Christmas movie screenings, café training, bingo, crossword puzzles, handicrafts, sing-alongs, and, weather permitting, skating on the ice rink.

Hiuumaa Home Glögi Cafe Day. Source: Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster

"You can see how Hiiumaa handicrafts are made, buy them for yourself, and even make your own Christmas decorations," said Piekel.

"There will be a concert by a children's choir and live music in several places. You can sing along and even read poetry. If you dare, you can jump from a warm sauna into a cold pond, or just walk along the seashore. December is the time for Christmas spirit, warmth, peace, and making wishes come true. It is a wonderful time to be in Hiiumaa," Piekel added.

More information about all the home cafés taking part in this year's Hiiumaa Home Glögi Café Day can be found (in Estonian) here.

An interactive map of all their locations is available here.

