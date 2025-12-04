X!

Home Glögi Cafés to open across Hiiumaa this Saturday

News
Hiuumaa Home Glögi Cafe Day.
Hiuumaa Home Glögi Cafe Day. Source: Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster
News

This Saturday (December 6), the fourth annual Hiiumaa Glögi Home Café Day is taking place. People across the island will be opening pop-up cafés in their homes to offer festive food and drinks to anyone who passes by,

This Saturday (December 6), the fourth annual Hiiumaa Glögi Home Café Day is taking place. People across the island will be opening pop-up cafés to offer festive food and drinks. There will also be handicrafts and more.

Some of the glögi home cafés this year will be in well-known restaurants and cafés, while others are set to be opened in the yards of Hiiumaa residents, community centers, harbors, beaches, sheep pens – and even in the forest.

At Kärdla School, the glögi café will be run by 9th grade students, and the proceeds from their café will go towards funding their spring class trip.

Kristel Peikel, organizer of Hiiumaa's Glögi Café Day and head of the island's tourism cluster, said no matter where the glögi home café may be, the only limit when it comes to the food and drinks on offer, is the imagination of its owners.

Hot drinks, gingerbread cookies and sweet pastries are available at every café, while some even have gourmet dishes on the menu, including reindeer meat, fish soup, blood sausage and sauerkraut.

This year's program includes Christmas movie screenings, café training, bingo, crossword puzzles, handicrafts, sing-alongs, and, weather permitting, skating on the ice rink.

Hiuumaa Home Glögi Cafe Day. Source: Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster

"You can see how Hiiumaa handicrafts are made, buy them for yourself, and even make your own Christmas decorations," said Piekel.

"There will be a concert by a children's choir and live music in several places. You can sing along and even read poetry. If you dare, you can jump from a warm sauna into a cold pond, or just walk along the seashore. December is the time for Christmas spirit, warmth, peace, and making wishes come true. It is a wonderful time to be in Hiiumaa," Piekel added.

More information about all the home cafés taking part in this year's Hiiumaa Home Glögi Café Day can be found (in Estonian) here.

An interactive map of all their locations is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Estonian Ministry of Defense awards medals to French Allied troops in Tapa

19:37

Council chair Tõnis Lukas leaves Isamaa Tartu faction as influencer Kris Kärner joins

19:14

European champion Eneli Jefimova: One gold medal is tough, two in a row is even harder

18:40

Home Glögi Cafés to open across Hiiumaa this Saturday

18:17

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs to be revealed on ETV Thursday evening

18:10

Estonian fuel retailers admit gas station price war continues

17:39

Committee chair to resend vetoed bill to Riigikogu unchanged

17:06

Estonia expects €6 billion more from next EU budget than it contributes

16:36

Reform, Eesti 200 leaders deny gambling tax threat to break coalition

16:01

Watch: Nobel winner Svante Pääbo praises Estonia's scientific success story

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

10:42

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

01.12

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea

02.12

IKEA Group gets go ahead to purchase 18,000 hectares of Estonian forest

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

03.12

The Tallinn knitting club showing handicrafts are not just for grandmothers

02.12

Estonian artist: Breaking out from Eastern Europe still isn't easy

09:50

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

03.12

Eurowings to launch Düsseldorf flights from Tallinn

03.12

President refuses to proclaim Employment Contracts Act amendments

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo