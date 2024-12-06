Hiiumaa prepares to welcome visitors for Glögi Cafe Day

This Saturday, December 7, the Hiuumaa Glögi Café Day is set to take place, with locals across the island opening up their homes for guests to enjoy some festive food and drinks. Kristel Peikel, head of the Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster, told ETV show "Terevisioon" that there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy.

"There are 22 cafés open on the day. They are located all over Hiiumaa, including in the more remote Emmaste area, and it all begins on the ferries when you start the journey to Hiiumaa from the Estonian mainland," said Kristel Peikel, head of the Hiiumaa Tourism Cluster.

Preparations are going ahead at a tremendous pace and everything is being taken really seriously, Peikel said.

Just as Hiiumaa's summer home café days have become a special event and something of a local trademark, so too have the island's winter glamping café days.

Hiiumaa Glögi Cafe Day. Source: Hiiumaa Glögi Cafe Day.

"Not only will they be serving glögi (mulled wine) and other hot drinks, but people are also preparing different kinds of food and cooking over a campfire. The menus are very wide-ranging and also include fish," Peikel said.

This year, visitors will be treated to a varied program of activities. "The cafés are making sure that there are a lot of different activities," said Peikel. "There are also activities for children, and we'll have plenty of people dressed in Christmas costumes running around. You can also see the animals, take a sleigh ride or go sledging if there is snow," she said.

Hiiumaa Glögi Cafe Day. Source: Hiiumaa Glögi Cafe Day.

The 2024 Hiiumaa Glögi Cafe Day takes place on Saturday, December 7.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

---

