Radio 2 launches temporary 24/7 Christmas music station

Christmas music.
Christmas music.
Radio 2 is broadcasting a new Christmas music channel, R2 Jõulud, which plays holiday music 24/7 until the end of the festive season.

The channel is available on the Estonian Radio mobile app and online on R2 Extra platform, offering a mix of timeless classics and contemporary holiday hits from Estonia and around the world.

Starting December 27, the channel will shift its focus to New Year's music, featuring hits from various decades, including tracks from the 1990s to today.

R2 Jõulud will remain active until January 8.

Listeners can access the channel on the R2 Extra website and the Estonian Radio app. Alongside the temporary holiday channel, other genre-specific music stations, such as R2 Altpop, R2 Chill, R2 Eesti, R2 Pop, R2 Rap, and R2 Rock, are also available on both platforms.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

