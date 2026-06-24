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Music editor: A successful summer hit carries an idealized image of the season

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Neit-Eerik Nestor.
Neit-Eerik Nestor. Source: Sandra Saar
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Music editor Neit‑Eerik Nestor says the appeal of a successful summer hit comes from its ability to deliver an idealized vision of summer to the listener.

For professional musicians, the busiest performance period of the year falls in summer. That is why new singles are often timed for spring, giving them a chance to build momentum before the festival and concert season begins.

"A good hit that lasts three months — or even carries into winter — is only beneficial for the artist. And it's economical: a sensible use of time and energy," said Nestor, an ERR music journalist.

Two decades ago, the birth of a summer hit depended largely on radio and music channels. Today, listening habits are fragmented. According to Nestor, this does not mean there are fewer summer hits — rather, there are more of them, tailored to different audiences. "Radio alone no longer decides what becomes a summer hit," he noted.

The recipe itself has changed little. Nestor says successful summer songs do not sell a specific message as much as an idealized feeling of summer that each listener can interpret in their own way. "Freedom, lightness, a sense of joy — even exhilaration or euphoria," he said.

This also explains why the music industry begins releasing summer tracks in spring. Even if labels and artists do not always admit it, Nestor sees a clear pattern. "People often claim timing doesn't matter, yet these songs are always released in spring."

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Nestor was cautious when predicting this year's most popular Estonian summer hit. In his view, the winner has not yet fully emerged, but one possible contender is Triibupasta and Villemdrillem's football‑themed track "Mr. Atškoo."

"Since FIFA failed to produce a proper anthem of its own, it seems that at least until July 19, when the World Cup ends, the summer hit will be Triibupasta and Villemdrillem's 'Mr. Atškoo.' As the bigger matches — semifinals and the final — approach, the song will start playing in packed outdoor bars," he said.

In international music, Nestor does not currently see a track uniting listeners the way Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" did a few years ago. "To me, that was an ideal summer hit — bold, cynical, and somehow flawless," he said.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Sandra Saar and Kadri Põlendik

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