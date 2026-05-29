Estonian Authors' Society wants radios to play more Estonian music

The Estonian Authors' Society (EAÜ) wants works by Estonian authors to make up at least 30 percent of radio programming, with at least half of that aired during daytime hours. The Broadcasting Association disagrees.

Speaking at a Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee discussion on proposed amendments to the Media Services Act, Estonian Authors' Society (EAÜ) Executive Director Mati Kaalep said that EAÜ, along with the Estonian Performers' Association and the Estonian Association of Phonogram Producers, wants works by Estonian authors to account for at least 30 percent of radio programming, with at least half of that aired during daytime hours.

Currently, based on individual broadcasting licenses, Estonian music has to be make up at least 30 percent of music programming during a 24-hour period for Estonian-language stations and 15 percent for foreign-language stations, while there are no hourly requirements.

While earlier discussions with the Association of Broadcasters had resulted in a compromise proposal defining daytime hours as 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., that time requirement has been removed from the current draft legislation.

Kaalep noted that clarifying the definition of daytime broadcasting would not directly affect authors' livelihoods, since royalty payments depend on radio advertising revenue. However, he said the proposals are primarily intended to increase exposure for works by Estonian authors and support the development of the music sector.

Rauno Haabmets, executive director of the Association of Phonogram Producers, added that because radio remains an important channel for introducing new music, the current requirements should be maintained. He also suggested considering extending the same principles to digital radio stations that use frequencies operated by Levira.

However, Association of Broadcasters Chairman Rein Lang questioned whether a quota for works by Estonian authors is compatible with constitutional protections for freedom of expression and with European Union internal market rules.

Radio. Source: Miguel Alcantara/Unsplash

Lang said the agreement reached between broadcasters and authors was made under different circumstances. Since then, he argued, broadcasters have faced growing competition from U.S.-based platforms such as YouTube, Google and Meta, many of which are not subject to the same Estonian or EU regulations.

"Advertising revenue is moving to these platforms because they are more user-friendly and are not subject to various quotas. That clearly places Estonian broadcasters at a competitive disadvantage," Lang said.

In his view, the proposed amendment could weaken the competitiveness of Estonian broadcasters. He said the Riigikogu should assess whether such a restriction is justified in the interests of Estonian culture, arguing that the issue is ultimately a political decision.

Lang also questioned whether the quota requirement would actually increase payments to local authors. He pointed to the possibility that broadcasters may not have enough suitable and appropriate material to meet the daytime airtime requirement.

According to Ministry of Culture media adviser Andres Jõesaar, the ministry does not support full liberalization. He said Latvia's experience shows that, without quota requirements, local music receives less airtime. For that reason, he considers maintaining the requirement to broadcast works by Estonian authors — particularly on FM radio — to be justified.

Kaalep agreed, noting that local songs have a much weaker position in Latvia and Lithuania than in Estonia. He said the quota has helped ensure not only financial support but also airplay support for Estonian creative works.

Lang argued that the Constitution does not provide grounds for giving preferential treatment to Estonian authors. He said the goal of the Association of Broadcasters' members is to promote economic activity and shape programming based on audience interest and editorial suitability. In his view, a quota requirement could reduce radio stations' competitiveness compared with international platforms.

DAB radio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Lang also pointed out that DAB platforms make it possible to create radio stations aimed at very narrow audiences. In such cases, there may not be enough suitable repertoire available in Estonia and a quota requirement could hinder the emergence of these niche services on the Estonian market.

According to Lang, introducing a quota is politically feasible, but if listeners migrate to other platforms, it will not benefit Estonian authors and will instead limit the ability of traditional local broadcasters to compete in the market.

In response, Kaalep cited a recent study showing that 58 percent of people discover new music through radio. He said the association understands the competitive pressures broadcasters face from platforms such as Spotify.

"We are also trying, in our discussions with them, to make it clear that they should take local contexts into greater account when curating playlists. We should not allow a situation to emerge where new music is difficult to discover. That is why works by Estonian authors must be easy for listeners to find during daytime hours, both on radio and on other platforms," Kaalep said.

The Cultural Affairs Committee will continue reviewing the bill and preparing it for its second reading.

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