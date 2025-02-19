Levira submits only application for Estonian digital radio frequency license

After announcing a public competition for frequency licenses to provide digital radio services in Estonia, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) received only one application — from Tallinn-based media technology and infrastructure company Levira.

Participants in the public competition were required to submit the necessary documents to the TTJA by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 17. The qualification of the application will be carried out by the authority within eight working days.

The competition was announced for three frequency licenses for nationwide use in the 174-225 MHz frequency range. A single applicant may receive up to three frequency licenses through the competition.

The licensee must establish a digital radio coverage network and provide radio stations with broadcasting services within one year of being issued their license.

Already in use in many European countries, digital radio allows for multiple programs to be broadcast within a single frequency channel. These programs can have varying audio quality, and also transmit enhanced information services, such as text messages, images and other data.

Digital radio receivers, which offer better audio quality, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as well. For example, all new cars sold after December 20, 2020, are required to have digital radio reception capability.

The winners of the competition will be able to submit frequency license applications to the competition organizers. The competition is expected to conclude no later than in the second half of March.

Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+) testing in Estonia first began in 2022. Elsewhere in Europe, digital radio has been in use alongside analog radio, or FM frequencies, for years.

The Estonian Radio Frequency Plan (ERSP), which regulates the use of radio frequencies in Estonia, has designated the frequency range of 174-240 MHz for digital radio.

The 225-240 MHz range is reserved for national defense purposes, leaving the 174-225 MHz range available for digital broadcasting and allowing for the creation of up to five nationwide coverage areas.

Both digital television and digital radio can be broadcast in this frequency range. One TV station occupies 7 MHz, while one radio station occupies 1.5 MHz. Thus, up to four digital radio stations could use the same frequency as a single TV station, and in all, the 174-230 MHz frequency range could accommodate up to eight TV stations or 32 radio stations.

However, the rollout of digital radio in Estonia does not mean FM frequencies will be shut down at the same time. According to those involved, FM use will continue for at least the next ten years.

A DAB+ signal receiver is required to listen to digital radio. Many new cars sold after December 20, 2020 are equipped with the receivers, but DAB+ radios are also available for sale in electronics stores and online.

