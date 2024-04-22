Estonian authority announces competition for 31 long-term radio licenses

News
ERR's Narva studio.
ERR's Narva studio. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has announced a competition for one international and 30 nationwide long-term radio licenses in Estonia.

"This fall, on November 16, all long-term radio licenses issued in Estonia will expire," said TTJA Business Department director Ulrika Paavle. "We're organizing the competition in a timely fashion to ensure that current radio producers can continue operating and to open the door for new entrants too."

The new activity licenses will be valid for a period of seven years, from November 17, 2024 through November 16, 2031.

The TTJA is organizing the competition for media service licenses for radio in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

The minister of culture has established secondary conditions on all of the radio licenses being issued with which service providers must comply – such as the share and language of talk programming, the primary target group and the share of music by Estonian authors.

The advisory committee for the evaluation of radio license applications consists of Ulrika Paavle (committee chair, TTJA Business Department director), Andres Jõesaar (Ministry of Culture, media adviser), Oksana Talisainen (Ministry of Culture, common media space adviser), Ragne Kõuts-Klemm (University of Tartu, director of the Institute of Social Studies, associate professor of sociology of journalism), Hanno Kindel (Association of Estonian Broadcasters, CEO), Mati Kaalep (Estonian Authors' Society, CEO), Urmas Ambur (Estonian Performers Association, managing director), Helen Rohtla (TTJA, Information Society Division director) and Peeter Sookruus (TTJA, Information Society Division adviser).

The application deadline is Tuesday, May 14. Applicants must pay a state fee of €640 per application submitted to the contest.

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) does not require a broadcasting license to operate. Radio frequencies and channels needed by ERR for the fulfillment of its functions as provided by law are provided for by the Estonian government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Court upholds extradition of crypto-businessmen to US

16:55

Vasakpoolsed withdraws from European Parliament elections

16:24

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

15:49

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency average wages top €3,600

15:25

Tallinn's new city architect will need strategic plan for capital

14:52

Estonian authority announces competition for 31 long-term radio licenses

14:19

Gallery: Estonian artist Edith Karlson opens exhibition at Venice Biennale

14:18

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

13:55

Deputy mayor: Problems with minors ordering alcohol from food couriers

13:23

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

08:08

Colonel: Russia prepared to risk using tactical air force again

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

08:22

Credibility of HPV at-home tests challenged in Estonia

13:23

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

21.04

Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo