Estonian authority announces competition for 31 long-term radio licenses

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has announced a competition for one international and 30 nationwide long-term radio licenses in Estonia.

"This fall, on November 16, all long-term radio licenses issued in Estonia will expire," said TTJA Business Department director Ulrika Paavle. "We're organizing the competition in a timely fashion to ensure that current radio producers can continue operating and to open the door for new entrants too."

The new activity licenses will be valid for a period of seven years, from November 17, 2024 through November 16, 2031.

The TTJA is organizing the competition for media service licenses for radio in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

The minister of culture has established secondary conditions on all of the radio licenses being issued with which service providers must comply – such as the share and language of talk programming, the primary target group and the share of music by Estonian authors.

The advisory committee for the evaluation of radio license applications consists of Ulrika Paavle (committee chair, TTJA Business Department director), Andres Jõesaar (Ministry of Culture, media adviser), Oksana Talisainen (Ministry of Culture, common media space adviser), Ragne Kõuts-Klemm (University of Tartu, director of the Institute of Social Studies, associate professor of sociology of journalism), Hanno Kindel (Association of Estonian Broadcasters, CEO), Mati Kaalep (Estonian Authors' Society, CEO), Urmas Ambur (Estonian Performers Association, managing director), Helen Rohtla (TTJA, Information Society Division director) and Peeter Sookruus (TTJA, Information Society Division adviser).

The application deadline is Tuesday, May 14. Applicants must pay a state fee of €640 per application submitted to the contest.

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) does not require a broadcasting license to operate. Radio frequencies and channels needed by ERR for the fulfillment of its functions as provided by law are provided for by the Estonian government.

