Estonian authority issues 32 new long-term radio licenses

Car stereo displaying several radio stations on the air in Estonia.
Car stereo displaying several radio stations on the air in Estonia. Source: R2 listener
Following a competition announced this spring, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has issued one international and 31 nationwide long-term radio licenses in Estonia, the agency announced Tuesday.

The new activity licenses will be valid for a period of seven years, from November 17, 2024 through November 16, 2031, according to a press release.

"Previously issued long-term radio licenses will expire on November 16, 2024," said TTJA director general Kristi Talving. "To avoid radio silence in November, the TTJA in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture decided to announce the competition for new activity licenses valid from November 17, 2024 through November 16, 2031, i.e. for the next seven years, well in advance."

Talving highlighted that as a result of the competition, several well-known broadcasters will be able to remain on the air, but that the competition is also providing the opportunity for several new radio stations to hit the airwaves.

"The media licenses issued today will also provide radio stations with flexible opportunities in the future to expand their coverage area via digital radio," she added.

A total of 45 applications were submitted to the competition. An advisory committee reviewed 21 applications in nine broadcast areas. Another 24 applications were not submitted for evaluation as one was received past deadline, and in 23 broadcast areas, only one application was received, meaning there was no need for a selection process.

Variety of programming in each broadcast area

The committee assessed the applications' compliance with conditions set by the minister of culture as well as the requirements outlined in the Media Services Act.

Among the most important criteria were the language of spoken-word programs, the share of spoken-word programs in the programming, the amount of music by Estonian authors included in the programming as well as the primary target audience. The committee likewise had to ensure that a variety of programming aimed at various target audiences would be represented in each broadcast area.

When issuing radio licenses, the competitive situation in the radio market must be taken into consideration as well to ensure that no dominant market position develops or is reinforced, the TTJA added.

The advisory committee for the evaluation of radio license applications consisted of nine members, with representation from the Estonian Authors' Society, Estonian Performers Association, Association of Estonian Broadcasters, University of Tartu, Ministry of Culture and the TTJA.

The committee evaluated applications using a points-based system, and radio licenses were issued based on the results of the advisory committee's evaluations.

Prior to commencing operations, media service providers must also obtain a frequency license from the TTJA for the use of a given radio frequency.

Click here (link in Estonian) for an overview of the latest radio license recipients in various broadcast areas.

Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) does not require a broadcasting license to operate. Radio frequencies and channels needed by ERR for the fulfillment of its functions as provided by law are provided for by the Estonian government.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

