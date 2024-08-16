TTJA not to extend long-running Russian radio station's broadcasting license

A radio (photo is illustrative).
A radio (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Culture
Starting from, November, Estonia will be getting two new radio stations: The primarily Ukrainian-language Raadio Druzi and Radio Maximum, A Russian-language channel aimed at listeners in Russia and even in the U.S.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has however denied a broadcasting license to Narodnoje Radio ("People's radio"), a long-running Russian-language station.

Narodnoje Radio has been on air in Estonia for 15 years and has nearly 100,000 listeners; Radio Maximum, a joint Russian-American venture, is scheduled to fill the gap in the market which it will vacate.

The TTJA explained that their decision was based on the schedule description, which suggested that Radio Maximum offers a broader selection of music, including cult hits.

This decision was guided by additional conditions set by the Ministry of Culture, the TTJA said.

Helen Rohtla, head of the TTJA's information society department, told "Aktuaalne kaamera":

"These conditions have various goals."

"For instance the Estonian songwriters' music requirement is naturally for this: To ensure the widest possible airtime for Estonian creators. My belief is that consultations were held with the songwriters' association, as well as with the radio stations themselves," Rohtla went on.

Narodnoje Radio is part of the Duo Media group, whose chair, Jüri Pihel, expressed frustration with the TTJA decision, arguing that the authority and, indirectly, the Ministry of Culture, have interfered with the content of radio programming.

"This reasoning sounds like a lie," Pihel said.*

"Our lawyers are going to review the matter thoroughly. This is a question of media freedoms, a matter of business freedoms. I think this merits the attention of the minister of culture, the prime minister, and the chancellor of justice. It sets a very serious precedent," Pihel went on.

Another Russian-language station, Jumor FM, will also cease broadcasting this fall, to be replaced by Raadio Druzi, which until now had only been available online.

Broadcasts will be in Russian and Estonia in an 85 percent-15 percent split.

Volodõmõr Palamar, Ukraina Media Druzi board member, said: "Currently, we are airing contemporary and interesting music from both Estonia and Ukraine. So this appeals not only to Ukrainians."

* The word Pihel used, "Luuletus," can mean both poem and falsehood, depending on context.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Vahur Lauri.

