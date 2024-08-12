Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

News
A dilapidated building.
A dilapidated building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

There are still deteriorating and dangerous buildings in Tallinn, particularly in the Põhja-Tallinn district, but over time, the situation has improved both in the capital and across the country.

Toomas Rebane from the Tallinn Municipal Police (MuPo) told ERR that the situation with abandoned and dangerous buildings in the capital has improved. Additionally, city residents have not been raising concerns about these buildings as much as before.

"When homeless individuals enter these empty buildings and start fires, it naturally causes concern for neighbors because fire hazards are not something to be taken lightly," Rebane said.

The highest concentration of derelict buildings in Tallinn is in the Põhja-Tallinn district, where there are currently 27 abandoned or deteriorating structures. Over the past two years, 38 buildings in Põhja-Tallinn have been repaired, with some still undergoing reconstruction.

According to Rebane, there are still buildings that need attention from their owners.

"Often, it depends on whether the owner lacks financial resources or has a construction project in progress, both of which take time," Rebane explained. "Looking at the current situation, there are still buildings that owners should address. If the owner is diligent, they will seal all windows and doors and restrict access to the property, thereby fulfilling their obligations."

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) is also involved in addressing deteriorating and dangerous buildings. Currently, the authority is conducting safety inspections on 150 buildings.

The authority is most active in dealing with hazardous structures in Harju County, with a majority of these buildings located around Tallinn. According to TTJA safety expert Urmo Karu, the risk of curious people entering unsafe buildings is particularly high in densely populated areas.

"Owners often lack the resources or interest to demolish the buildings completely. To meet the primary safety requirements, owners should block and lock entrances," Karu explained. "In extreme cases, the entire building should be fenced off, and warning signs posted to ensure that no one unexpectedly comes into close proximity to or enters the building, putting themselves at risk."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:02

Martin Mölder: New party and new prime minister as polar opposites

10:24

Photos: Pärnat, Õiglane carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

09:41

Rudolf Jeeser becomes secretary general of new conservative party

08:58

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

08:28

Center party head asks justice chancellor to challenge car tax in top court

08:11

Amendment to give assistant and municipal police officers more powers

11.08

Warm, humid weather means unusually good year for chanterelles

11.08

Gallery: Kurgja Farm Day returns to Jakobson Farm Museum

11.08

Folks in Estonia more cautious buying event tickets, say festival organizers

11.08

Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.07

Estonia's Paris 2024 Olympic team

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

11.08

Most party leaders support tuition-based higher education for some majors

11.08

Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

11.08

Association calling for reduced Estonian language requirements for bus drivers

10.08

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

11.08

Warm, humid weather means unusually good year for chanterelles

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo