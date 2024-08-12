Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

There are still deteriorating and dangerous buildings in Tallinn, particularly in the Põhja-Tallinn district, but over time, the situation has improved both in the capital and across the country.

Toomas Rebane from the Tallinn Municipal Police (MuPo) told ERR that the situation with abandoned and dangerous buildings in the capital has improved. Additionally, city residents have not been raising concerns about these buildings as much as before.

"When homeless individuals enter these empty buildings and start fires, it naturally causes concern for neighbors because fire hazards are not something to be taken lightly," Rebane said.

The highest concentration of derelict buildings in Tallinn is in the Põhja-Tallinn district, where there are currently 27 abandoned or deteriorating structures. Over the past two years, 38 buildings in Põhja-Tallinn have been repaired, with some still undergoing reconstruction.

According to Rebane, there are still buildings that need attention from their owners.

"Often, it depends on whether the owner lacks financial resources or has a construction project in progress, both of which take time," Rebane explained. "Looking at the current situation, there are still buildings that owners should address. If the owner is diligent, they will seal all windows and doors and restrict access to the property, thereby fulfilling their obligations."

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) is also involved in addressing deteriorating and dangerous buildings. Currently, the authority is conducting safety inspections on 150 buildings.

The authority is most active in dealing with hazardous structures in Harju County, with a majority of these buildings located around Tallinn. According to TTJA safety expert Urmo Karu, the risk of curious people entering unsafe buildings is particularly high in densely populated areas.

"Owners often lack the resources or interest to demolish the buildings completely. To meet the primary safety requirements, owners should block and lock entrances," Karu explained. "In extreme cases, the entire building should be fenced off, and warning signs posted to ensure that no one unexpectedly comes into close proximity to or enters the building, putting themselves at risk."

