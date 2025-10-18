Vikerraadio Estonia's most listened to and best-known radio station

Among Estonian radio stations, Vikerraadio has the largest audience, according to radio and music listening data collected by Kantar Emor from June to September 2025.

Vikerraadio has 107,000 daily listeners, the same number as during the previous survey period. In terms of daily listeners, Vikerraadio is followed by Raadio Elmar and Sky Plus.

Vikerraadio also leads in weekly audience figures, with 209,000 listeners. Raadio Elmar again holds second place, while Retro FM has risen to third. On a monthly basis, Vikerraadio and Retro FM are tied for the largest audience, with 246,000 listeners each. Raadio Elmar follows closely behind.

Among Russian-language stations, Raadio 4 has the highest number of listeners across all timeframes — daily, weekly and monthly — with 94,000 monthly listeners.

Among Estonian Public Broadcasting's stations, Raadio 2 follows Vikerraadio in monthly audience size, with 111,000 listeners. Klassikaraadio draws 76,000 listeners per month and Raadio Tallinn has 29,000.

Kantar Emor's survey also ranks radio stations by brand recognition, with Vikerraadio and Sky Plus sharing the top spot. Vikerraadio was the most frequently named first by respondents.

The study shows that Estonians most often listen to the radio at home, followed by listening in the car. Compared to the same period a year earlier, the average daily time spent on radio and music listening has dropped by two minutes, with people now spending an average of four hours and 12 minutes per day listening to radio and various music services.

