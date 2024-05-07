TTJA opens up tender for two further radio licenses in Estonia

An additional two new radio licenses are available in Estonia.
The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has announced a supplementary tender for two further national radio licenses.

The announcement adds to the still-open tender for over 30 licenses rolled out last month.

Helen Rohtla, head of the TTJA's information society department, said: "Two weeks ago, we announced a competitive process for 30 national radio licenses and one international license, but since the Ministry of Culture altered the ancillary conditions for two of the coverage areas, the announcement of the competition for these got postponed."

The TTJA is organizing the additional process to award radio service operating licenses in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform) has set ancillary conditions for all licenses issued in the competition, which service providers must follow

These include requirements in relation to the proportion of spoken-word programs within a channel's schedule, the language these shows are in, the primary target audience, and the proportion of music works created by Estonian artists and which get aired.

The new licenses will be effective from November 17, 2024, through to November 16, 2031.

The deadline for submitting applications for the additional radio license competition is May 20,.

The previous competitive process is still open to applications, to May 14.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

