TTJA issues 15 new broadcast permits to fill radio coverage gaps

Fifteen new broadcast permits have been issued by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) to improve radio coverage across Estonia and patch existing holes.

The permits were distributed for new frequencies. There will be no big changes, Ulrika Paavle, head of the TTJA's business department, said on Monday.

"On the one hand, nothing will change, radio stations will continue to broadcast in the same way until next November. Currently, 15 new radio licenses have been granted, several stations applied, coverage of many existing stations will improve and Duo has been awarded a new license," she said.

Jüri Pihel, chairman of the board of media company Duo Media, was not entirely happy with the results.

"We are not happy with the result in Tallinn, where we were hoping for a Radio Duo frequency," Pihel said.

However, he said, in general, there is a good balance between local and national broadcasters and plugging gaps is reasonable.

Digital broadcasting, the use of digital signals rather than analog for broadcasting over radio frequency bands, is also expected to bring changes but new legislation is needed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!