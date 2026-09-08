Number of job openings remains modest in Estonia

In the second quarter of 2026, there were 8,363 job vacancies in Estonia. This is nearly 2,000 job vacancies fewer than in the second quarter last year, Statistics Estonia data reveals.

In the second quarter, there were a total of 590,408 vacant and occupied positions, 0.9 percent fewer than in the same period a year earlier.

The largest numbers of job vacancies in the second quarter were in education (1,558), public administration and defense (1,274, including compulsory social security), wholesale and retail trade (1,029, including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) and manufacturing (968).

"Looking at the labor market as a whole, employment did not increase in the second quarter. Labor force survey data published in August showed that while the unemployment rate fell, this was not accompanied by a comparable increase in employment. We are seeing the same trend in job vacancy statistics," said Krista Vaikmets, a lead analyst at Statistics Estonia.

A job vacancy is a newly created or unoccupied position or a position that will become vacant when an employee leaves for which an employer is actively seeking a new employee and intends to fill the position either immediately or within a specified period. The number of job vacancies therefore directly reflects employers' demand for additional labor. If companies do not need additional workers, there is also no reason to create new positions or quickly fill existing vacancies.

"The current data points more toward a situation in which companies are cautiously adapting to the improving economic situation. As a result, the number of job vacancies may remain modest even if some labor market indicators, such as the unemployment rate and wages, are moving in a positive direction," the lead analyst explained.

Job vacancies accounted for 1.4 percent of all positions in the second quarter of this year, compared with 1.7 percent in the same period last year.

Number of job vacancies, 1st quarter of 2021 to 2ns quarter of 2026. Source: Statistics Estonia

The largest increases in job vacancies were recorded in administrative and support service activities, arts, entertainment and recreation and accommodation and food service activities. However, there were fewer vacancies than last year in professional, scientific and technical activities and in the energy sector.

There were a total of 582,045 occupied positions in the second quarter, 3,371 fewer than a year earlier but 431 more than in the first quarter of this year.

The largest numbers of occupied positions in Estonia were in manufacturing (98,025), trade (81,968) and education (62,827).

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, the number of occupied positions fell the most in trade, by nearly 2,000.

A total of 51,313 people were hired in the second quarter, more than 600 more than in the same period last year.

By county, Harju County had the largest share of job vacancies in the second quarter of this year, at 80.2 percent. "For the most part, this still means the city of Tallinn, which accounts for 69 percent of job vacancies. Tartu County accounted for 6.6 percent of vacancies, Pärnu County for 2.6 percent and Ida-Viru County for 2 percent," Vaikmets said.

Harju County also had the largest share of occupied positions in the second quarter of this year, at 55.2 percent, followed by Tartu County at 10.5 percent.

"Estonia's labor market is therefore becoming increasingly concentrated in Tallinn and Harju County and most new job opportunities are also more likely to emerge near the capital," the lead analyst added.

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