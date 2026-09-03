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Estonia's second quarter average monthly wage up to €2,243

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Employee in a cafe. Photo is illustrative.
Employee in a cafe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Estonia's average monthly gross wage rose 5.5 percent on year to €2,243 in the second quarter of 2026, Statistics Estonia said Thursday.

Average wages increased in every county last quarter, though growth varied significantly by region, said Krista Vaikmets, a leading analyst at the agency.

"The increase in average gross wages was the biggest in Ida-Viru County at 8% and Hiiu County at 7 percent, and somewhat more modest in Põlva, Jõgeva and Valga counties, where the rise in wages was around 4 percent," said Vaikmets.

Harju County had the highest average monthly wage at €2,488, followed by Tartu County at €2,285. Wages rose 5 percent in both counties.

In Tallinn, the average gross wage reached €2,611, up 5.3 percent on year from €2,479.

Information and communication still highest-paying sector

Information and communication remained the highest-paying economic activity in the second quarter, with average gross wages of €3,837. However, wage growth in the sector slowed to 3.6 percent.

Wages in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, meanwhile, jumped 19.6 percent to €3,783. Vaikmets said the sharp increase partly reflected a low reference base, as wages in the sector grew just 0.8 percent a year earlier, as well as restructuring in the energy sector.

The lowest average wages were again recorded in accommodation and food services, at €1,389, followed by other service activities at €1,430. Wages in both sectors grew about 4 percent on year.

Among other major sectors, average wages rose 6 percent in manufacturing, 5.7 percent in trade and 5.1 percent in construction.

Median wage up to €1,840

According to Statistics Estonia figures, there were 588,710 registered employees nationwide in the second quarter of 2026, down 5,183 from the same quarter last year.

Manufacturing accounted for the largest share with 101,085 workers, or 17 percent of all employees, followed by wholesale and retail trade (including automotive repair), education, and human health and social work.

Compared with the first quarter, employee numbers were up by 8,611. Vaikmets attributed part of the increase to seasonal hiring.

Estonia's second quarter median gross wage rose 6.1 percent on year to €1,840.

"The trends for median wages are similar to the trends for average gross wages both by county and by economic activity," Vaikmets added.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

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