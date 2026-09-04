Industrial production up by 2.3% in July, led by wood and machinery

Total industrial production rose by 2.3 percent at constant prices year‑on‑year in July, Statistics Estonia reported, with growth across all three sectors.

Output increased by 13.5 percent in mining, 16 percent in energy production and 1.1 percent in manufacturing, which had declined for five consecutive months before July.

Commenting on the results, Riin Kadarik, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said manufacturing was boosted by the manufacture of wood, the biggest manufacturing industry, where output increased by 10.8 percent compared with July last year. "Nearly half of the increase in output in this activity was contributed by the manufacture of solid fuels from vegetable biomass," Kadarik said.

Industrial production changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

There was also significant growth in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, where output grew by 30.3 percent, mainly due to the production of lifting equipment and special‑purpose machinery. Output increased in two‑thirds of manufacturing activities, with food production growing by 1.5 percent — its first increase since December 2025.

Of the major activities, the manufacture of fabricated metal products saw a fall in output for the second consecutive month, dropping by 0.9 percent in July.

Compared with June, seasonally adjusted total industrial production rose by 0.9 percent, with manufacturing up 0.2 percent.

In July, 65.2 percent of manufacturing production was sold to the external market. Compared with July 2025, sales of manufacturing production increased by 7.9 percent at current prices, with domestic sales up 8.6 percent and export sales up 7.5 percent.

Volume index and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

Energy production rose by 16 percent in July, with electricity production increasing by 9.6 percent and heat production by 13.2 percent year‑on‑year. "The increase in electricity production in July was mainly due to greater domestic production, as imports remained similar to last year's level," Kadarik said.

Statistics Estonia compiled the data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here, here and here.

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