X!

Estonia fuel prices swing daily as retailer price war becomes 'new norm'

News
Prices at the pump at Alexela. March 20, 2026. Diesel reached a similar price level on September 2, only to have dropped since then.
Prices at the pump at Alexela. March 20, 2026. Diesel reached a similar price level on September 2, only to have dropped since then. Source: Jürgen Aas/ERR
News

Fuel prices in Estonia are now fluctuating daily or even several times a day, driven more by an ongoing price war between filling station chains than by the Iran crisis.

While the price of diesel had exceeded the €2 per liter mark at some filling stations in Estonia on Wednesday, prices had dropped again by Thursday, the result of a price war between competitors.

"We've had a fuel price war going on for a year. More than a year, actually. It started on September 1 last year, but since then there has been greater volatility. Even this week — prices were hiked on Monday, but by Wednesday morning they had already fallen by 18.5 cents. Yesterday (Wednesday, September 2 — ed.) prices were raised — diesel even went above €2 per liter — while today prices are already as much as 16.5 cents lower in some places," Terminal management board member Alan Vaht told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Primarily, I think, it is the continuing price competition between filling stations on the Estonian market, which has already been going on for a year. Intra-week price fluctuations of 10 to 15 cents, and sometimes even more, have now become a weekly occurrence. That is the main reason when we look at the daily price changes here. Local competition is currently clearly having a stronger impact than movements on the global market," said Alexela head of business development Tarmo Kärsna.

Fuel pumps (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR

The price war began a year ago when another chain, Neste, abandoned its loyalty programs and lowered the quoted prices at its filling stations below those of its competitors. In a game theory in action scenario, its competitors have followed suit.

"In fact, the other market participants have responded to this and have likewise scaled back their loyalty programs or abandoned them altogether, as Neste did. Consumers are price-sensitive, and if the posted price somewhere is higher, they will notice it in the long run," Vaht added.

Neste Estonia CEO Polina Tkatšuk noted that: "Estonia's fuel market is highly competitive. That is positive news for Estonian customers, because intense competition means there is also a very broad range of offers, and customers have a great deal of choice and high expectations of fuel retailers. As a result, fuel retailers keep a very close eye on what is happening in the market and react quickly."

Consequently, whereas a year ago the thinking was the price war could not be sustained for very long, it has since become the new norm.

"Today, we can say that this is the new reality, which on the one hand is good for consumers — at times prices are very good — but on the other, creates a lot of confusion about when to buy," Kärsna concluded.

Up-to-date fuel prices in Estonia can be viewed by scrolling down the front page of ERR News.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Ingrid Neel and partner cruise past seeded pair in US Open round one

16:00

Estonia fuel prices swing daily as retailer price war becomes 'new norm'

15:30

Estonia terminates Ukraine arms deals worth over €71 million, pursues court cases

15:05

Employers' leader urges Estonia to model its economic policy on the U.S.

14:23

Former EDF commander offered defense minister post

14:19

Industrial production up by 2.3% in July, led by wood and machinery

14:09

EDF chief criticized for media comments on defense minister's resignation

13:58

Video: Emergency situation declared in Pärnu after heavy rain floods streets Updated

13:46

Estonia taking two more defense firms to court over contracts

13:00

Harri Tiido: Former U.S. intelligence officer on Russian espionage

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.09

Indian firm: Estonia defense contract dispute left us out of pocket

02.09

Estonia's defense minister resigns in national defense procurement scandal

03.09

AI discovers thousands of overlooked field islands in Estonia

13:58

Video: Emergency situation declared in Pärnu after heavy rain floods streets Updated

02.09

Estonia takes defense firm to court over €70 million contract for shells for Ukraine

02.09

Who is Estonia's new President Ülle Madise and what does she think of life?

03.09

Estonia might have to return European Peace Facility sums over ammo procurement mess

10:09

Teen actor to play Bolt founder Markus Villig in upcoming movie

03.09

Man sentenced to life for torture killing of young couple

03.09

Estonia's second quarter average monthly wage up to €2,243

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo