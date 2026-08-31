Riigikogu member appears in court on embezzlement charges

Riigikogu member Kalle Grünthal appeared in court on Monday, where the State Prosecutor's Office has charged him with embezzling more than €3,000.

Grünthal is accused of misusing taxpayer property entrusted to him for the benefit of his family members.

According to the charges, Grünthal repeatedly used two fuel cards issued to him by the Riigikogu for official duties for personal purposes in 2023 by giving them to his family members to use.

The charges state fuel worth just over €3,000 was purchased for personal use in this way on at least 46 occasions.

The Prosecutor's Office explained that Riigikogu members can use fuel cards issued by the Chancellery of the Riigikogu only to purchase fuel needed to perform their official duties.

In October 2023, newspaper Äripäev reported that Riigikogu member Grünthal had filled up his car with both gasoline and diesel within five minutes. Eesti Ekspress found that Grünthal's fuel card was used at a time when the politician was working in the Riigikogu chamber.

After the incident became public, Grünthal left the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) of his own accord. EKRE's then vice-chairman Henn Põlluaas said that EKRE's Riigikogu group had unanimously decided to expel Grünthal from its ranks. EKRE chairman Martin Helme and Põlluaas also said that, in their view, Grünthal should leave the Riigikogu as well, but Grünthal continued as an unaffiliated member of the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!