Prosecutor seeks to lift MP Grünthal's immunity for embezzlement case

Kalle Grünthal.
Kalle Grünthal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's prosecutor general asked the chancellor of justice to propose lifting MP Kalle Grünthal's immunity over alleged personal use of Riigikogu fuel cards.

Evidence gathered during the pretrial investigation suggests Grünthal embezzled property belonging to someone else, the Office of the Prosecutor General said Tuesday.

By law, Riigikogu MPs may use official fuel cards only for work-related travel. Investigators believe Grünthal used cards issued by the Chancellery of the Riigikogu for personal use at least 46 times in 2023, totaling about €3,000.

Such conduct qualifies as embezzlement under the Penal Code, said state prosecutor Eneli Laurits.

Prosecutors say they have collected sufficient evidence to proceed by drawing up charges and sending the case to court.

According to the Constitution, an MP has parliamentary immunity and may only be charged with the Riigikogu's consent, following a proposal from the chancellor of justice.

"I submitted a request to the chancellor of justice to propose lifting Kalle Grünthal's parliamentary immunity," Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said.

By law, she added, the justice chancellor must either submit the proposal to the Riigikogu or return the request to the prosecutor general within one month.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

