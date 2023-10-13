Police initiate criminal proceedings against EKRE member for fuel misuse

The National Criminal Police has initiated criminal proceedings to investigate the use of fuel cards by Kalle Grünthal (EKRE).

"The National Criminal Police has opened criminal proceedings to verify the facts, as press reports suggest that fuel cards given to a member of the Riigikogu may have been used to misappropriate different types of fuel," public relations adviser at the prosecutor's office, Kauri Sinkevicius, told ERR on Friday.

Sinkevicius said that criminal proceedings were opened under the article on misappropriation.

"No one has been charged at this time," Sinkevicius added.

Earlier this week, the daily Äripäev reported that Grünthal buys an incomprehensible amount of different motor fuels with taxpayers' money.

Grünthal told ERR that he did not want to elaborate on the issue and did not understand the allegation of misappropriation.

Grünthal also told Äripäev that he has days when he travels all over Estonia: "If you have noticed, I have a very big following. I deliver materials and communicate with people."

Grünthal was elected as an alternate to Jaak Madison.

