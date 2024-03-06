Former EKRE MP charged with embezzlement

Former EKRE MP Kalle Grünthal was charged with embezzlement and questioned by the Central Criminal Police (Keskkriminaalpolitsei) last month, the Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

"According to the allegations, Kalle Grünthal has allowed fuel cards entrusted to him for professional use to be used by his family members for personal purposes. There are now grounds to suspect that the fuel cards may have been used to purchase fuel worth around €3,000, which, according to the allegations, may not have been related to his work in parliament. In order to give Kalle Grünthal the opportunity to explain himself in relation to the allegations, he was questioned as a suspect in the criminal proceedings," State Prosecutor Alan Rüütel said through a spokesperson.

The is an initial suspicion and it may change during the proceedings, he added.

Rüütel said Riigikogu members' fuel cards are intended for work-related expenses. They may not be used for other purposes.

In October, newspaper Äripäev reported Grünthal had filled two cars with gasoline and diesel five minutes apart. Newspaper Eesti Ekspress also found that the fuel card was used while the politician was working in the Riigikogu.

After the incident became public, Grünthal left EKRE. His actions were criticized at the time by senior members of the party.

He continues to serve as an MP without a faction in the Riigikogu.

