EKRE MP did not leave Riigikogu group of own accord, but was expelled

EKRE MP and party vice-chair Henn Põlluaas, said that party's Riigikogu group had decided to expel Kalle Grünthal from its ranks by consensus. According to Põlluaas, Grünthal should now also leave the Riigikogu.

"Yesterday, when we discussed the Grünthal case among the (EKRE) Riigikogu group and decided to expel him from the group, at the same time, the topic also arose, that he ought to leave the Riigikogu," Põlluaas said.

According to Põlluaas, the decision for Grünthal to leave EKRE's parliamentary group was made by consensus among its members.

"After all, we have expressed our indignation about the misuse of expense allowances. Of course, we don't have a precise overview of how much he used it for work, how many meetings he had and various things like that. I have said to him, of course, that expense allowances must not be abused and that they are meant for work [purposes]," Põlluaas said.

"Of course, he himself understands that his behavior was damaging to the party," Põlluaas added.

EKRE MP Kalle Grünthal, who was elected to the Riigikogu in place of MEP Jaak Madison, handed in his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

ERR has so far been unable to reach Grünthal for comment.

Grünthal has recently faced criticism regarding suspicions of the misuse of expense allowances.

--

