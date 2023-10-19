EKRE MP did not leave Riigikogu group of own accord, but was expelled

News
Kalle Grünthal.
Kalle Grünthal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

EKRE MP and party vice-chair Henn Põlluaas, said that party's Riigikogu group had decided to expel Kalle Grünthal from its ranks by consensus. According to Põlluaas, Grünthal should now also leave the Riigikogu.

"Yesterday, when we discussed the Grünthal case among the (EKRE) Riigikogu group and decided to expel him from the group, at the same time, the topic also arose, that he ought to leave the Riigikogu," Põlluaas said.

According to Põlluaas, the decision for Grünthal to leave EKRE's parliamentary group was made by consensus among its members.

"After all, we have expressed our indignation about the misuse of expense allowances. Of course, we don't have a precise overview of how much he used it for work, how many meetings he had and various things like that. I have said to him, of course, that expense allowances must not be abused and that they are meant for work [purposes]," Põlluaas said.

"Of course, he himself understands that his behavior was damaging to the party," Põlluaas added.

EKRE MP Kalle Grünthal, who was elected to the Riigikogu in place of MEP Jaak Madison, handed in his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

ERR has so far been unable to reach Grünthal for comment.

Grünthal has recently faced criticism regarding suspicions of the misuse of expense allowances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:46

US Air Force B-1B Lancers to make Tallinn overflight Thursday afternoon

12:30

EKRE MP did not leave Riigikogu group of own accord, but was expelled

11:41

Watch live from 7.30 p.m: Tartu 2024 program launch

11:27

Police eject 3 people from Riigikogu late night session due to unruly behavior

11:05

Rail Baltica project obtains €1.1 billion in latest CEF funding round

10:58

Sabotage investigated as one possible Estonia-Sweden cable breakage cause

10:07

New Elron trains to bring several changes for passengers from 2025

09:20

Olerex parent company continues Latvia expansion

08:51

Ministry assesses five municipalities for planned munitions production plan

08:01

Tennis star Mark Lajal loses nail-biter in Antwerp against world number 38

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

18.10

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18.10

Dealers report uptick in Tesla sales in Estonia

18.10

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

18.10

Sleet, snow forecast on Thursday, slippery road warning issued

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: