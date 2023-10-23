Riigikogu to discuss expenses reform

News
News

The board of the Riigikogu will discuss reforming the MPs' expense claim system this week, in light of a former EKRE member's fuel claims. Larger changes, such as stopping filing claims, have also been proposed.

Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) said the time is right to review the rules and introduce restrictions on fuel compensation.

He said, in the future, a member of parliament should only be allowed to buy fuel for themselves and only one type of fuel. Additionally, only one transaction should be allowed per day.

Riigikogu vice-chairman Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) said he completely agrees with Hussar. He said the issue will be discussed on Thursday and a decision should be made as soon as possible to avoid damaging the parliament's reputation.

Riigikogu Vice Chairman Jüri Ratas (Center) said expense scandals offend society's sense of justice. He supported the idea of discussing reforms.

Speaking about fuel compensation, Ratas said the board could consult with Riigikogu party faction leaders before changing the system.

Deputy Riigikogu Speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform). Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu

The process for introducing small changes only requires agreement from Hussar, Kivimägi, and Ratas. However, the officials believe bigger reforms are needed that require changing the law and further discussion.

Kivimägi said MPs expenses could match the system in place for ministers, which only allows them to make claims amounting to 30 percent of their salary.

He suggested lowering it to 20 percent for MPs but added that filing evidence for expense claims, such as receipts, could be stopped.

"In fact, it's about time this nonsense stopped for once. On one hand, there will be less bureaucracy, and on the other hand, there will be a small saving for the state through this," Kivimägi said.

Hussar said he agreed but discussions need to be held about how much could be claimed on official visits abroad.

Not having to file expense claims in the future would require the agreement of all Riigikogu parties.

Kivimägi acknowledged that, in the long run, if this change is introduced, tightening requirements for fuel is pointless. But said it should be done now to stop further abuse of the system.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

How do coffee prices in Tallinn cafés compare to those in other big cities?

15:53

Former minister leaves Center Party

15:53

Riigikogu to discuss expenses reform

15:35

Drug overdose deaths spiked due to combination of substances

15:17

Several Tallinn bus routes to detour on Wednesday

14:54

Frontex: EU must be prepared for Russia to weaponize migration

14:25

Rail Baltica opts for least environmental impact with Pärnu County section

13:09

Brigade assigned to Estonia likely to be one of British Army's strongest

12:35

Riigikogu delegation in Angola for Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

11:47

'AK. Nädal': How Tallinn's switch to Estonian-language education is going

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.10

EDF colonel: Russia still has four million artillery shells left

20.10

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

10:50

EDF colonel: Ukraine trying to do something more, south of Dnipro River

22.10

Estonian telecom companies made millions in profits in nine months

22.10

Scientist: Closing access to Baltic Sea possible only partially, during war

22.10

Anett Kontaveit wins Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

22.10

Several bus lines in Tallinn resume regular routes

22.10

Anett Kontaveit makes Luxembourg Masters final

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: