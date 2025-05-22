EKRE MP calls for standards of dress, conduct when visiting Riigikogu

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Varro Vooglaid has called for clothing and conduct standards for visitors to Toompea loss, home of the Riigikogu.

The Riigikogu regularly hosts visiting parties and is also open to the public for tours.

In a letter to the Riigikogu board, Vooglaid noted that among younger visitors in particular, standards of both dress and behavior have declined to a level that no longer aligns with the dignity of the Riigikogu as Estonia's highest representative body.

"It is no longer a rare situation for example to see people sitting on the floor in the corridors, often with their legs stretched out across the walkway. Young people frequently wear tracksuits, shorts, sneakers, and other athletic clothing during group visits to the Riigikogu which may be suitable for the school gym but not for the premises of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia."

Basic standards should be established for visitors which would regulate dress and behavior codes inside the building, including the debate session hall, which has a public gallery. These standards should also be clearly and swiftly communicated to any schools planning visits, Vooglaid noted.

These standards would also have an important pedagogical dimension, he wrote, as they would signal to young people that polite dress and behavior are not merely formal requirements but are a vital aspect of the principle of mutual respect, which is, he wrote, an inseparable element of a civilized society.

"In other words, dress and behavior are means of communication through which we demonstrate respect for both institutions and for other people. If young people understand that standards are a part of culture, and are considered more important than their freedom of self-expression, then this will have a significant educational effect," the MP continued.

MPs and Riigikogu staff must likewise set a good example in following the same standards themselves, Vooglaid continued, adding that the issue does not relate solely to young people.

