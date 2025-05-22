X!

EKRE MP calls for standards of dress, conduct when visiting Riigikogu

News
Visitors at Riigikogu Open House Day 2023.
Visitors at Riigikogu Open House Day 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Varro Vooglaid has called for clothing and conduct standards for visitors to Toompea loss, home of the Riigikogu.

The Riigikogu regularly hosts visiting parties and is also open to the public for tours.

In a letter to the Riigikogu board, Vooglaid noted that among younger visitors in particular, standards of both dress and behavior have declined to a level that no longer aligns with the dignity of the Riigikogu as Estonia's highest representative body.

"It is no longer a rare situation for example to see people sitting on the floor in the corridors, often with their legs stretched out across the walkway. Young people frequently wear tracksuits, shorts, sneakers, and other athletic clothing during group visits to the Riigikogu which may be suitable for the school gym but not for the premises of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia."

Varro Vooglaid at the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Basic standards should be established for visitors which would regulate dress and behavior codes inside the building, including the debate session hall, which has a public gallery. These standards should also be clearly and swiftly communicated to any schools planning visits, Vooglaid noted.

These standards would also have an important pedagogical dimension, he wrote, as they would signal to young people that polite dress and behavior are not merely formal requirements but are a vital aspect of the principle of mutual respect, which is, he wrote, an inseparable element of a civilized society.

"In other words, dress and behavior are means of communication through which we demonstrate respect for both institutions and for other people. If young people understand that standards are a part of culture, and are considered more important than their freedom of self-expression, then this will have a significant educational effect," the MP continued.

MPs and Riigikogu staff must likewise set a good example in following the same standards themselves, Vooglaid continued, adding that the issue does not relate solely to young people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Coalition deal proposal may allow child support debt repayment in installments

11:03

Tallinn's new trolleys will not arrive before next summer

10:26

Seven candidate lists confirmed for local elections in Narva this fall

09:53

EKRE MP calls for standards of dress, conduct when visiting Riigikogu

09:24

Rescuers practice 160-meter high wind turbine rescue scenario

08:48

Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena to host new football museum

08:32

Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

08:20

Youth unemployment in Estonia doubles in less than a decade

07:57

This year's Museum Night attracts over 66,000 visitors

07:50

Mistral and Piorun air defense systems get tested out in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

21.05

New Islamic congregation registration denied over application, statutes flaws

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

21.05

Former EDF chief: Detaining shadow fleet tankers not a capability issue

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Watch: Eurovision winner 'Wasted Love' performed in Estonian

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo