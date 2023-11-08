MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

News
Kristo Enn Vaga and Joseph Wu in the Riigikogu on November 8, 2023.
Kristo Enn Vaga and Joseph Wu in the Riigikogu on November 8, 2023. Source: Riigikogu
News

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met with the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Friendship Group on Wednesday during a visit to Tallinn.

The group's chairman Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) told Wu that Estonia is interested in strengthening relations with Taiwan.

He highlighted the idea has wide support as the 16-member friendship group includes members from all six of the parties represented in the Riigiikogu.

"Establishing relations with Taiwan means promoting values-based foreign policy for Estonia. As a result of that, we will get a democratic ally and open a new export market for Estonian companies," Vaga said.

The group also expressed support for Taiwan's foreign policy, which has included sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"It shows that Taiwan stands for democratic world order and dares to stand against an aggressor," Vaga added.

During the visit, Wu extended an invitation to the friendship group to visit Taipei with a business delegation to develop bilateral economic relations. 

Additionally, amending the law to recognize Taiwanese driver's licenses in Estonia was also discussed.

During Wu's visit, he met with members of parliament and gave the keynote speech at a conference. He did not meet with members of the coalition as Estonia recognizes the One China policy.

The One China principle is the position held by the ruling Chinese Communist Party that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the People's Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Last week, the government said it would allow Taiwan to open a cultural or economic mission in Tallinn. The Chinese Embassy is against the move.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

18:12

Legal scholars: EU law may block extradition of Estonian citizens to US

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

17:30

Tallinn to standardize childcare service support procedures

17:01

Ott Tänak: M-Sport did not offer me a new contract

16:50

Estonia's Mark Lajal out in Helsinki despite perfect second set comeback

16:49

Watch again: Estonian, Latvian prime ministers' press conference

16:47

Public conciliator does not consider teacher's warning strike illegal

16:07

Prime minister declines to answer opposition MPs' questions on loan to spouse

15:31

Jaak Aaviksoo: Where are your national interests Estonia?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration Updated

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

13:02

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

07.11

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

09:56

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

09:25

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

07.11

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: