MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met with the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Friendship Group on Wednesday during a visit to Tallinn.

The group's chairman Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) told Wu that Estonia is interested in strengthening relations with Taiwan.

He highlighted the idea has wide support as the 16-member friendship group includes members from all six of the parties represented in the Riigiikogu.

"Establishing relations with Taiwan means promoting values-based foreign policy for Estonia. As a result of that, we will get a democratic ally and open a new export market for Estonian companies," Vaga said.

The group also expressed support for Taiwan's foreign policy, which has included sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"It shows that Taiwan stands for democratic world order and dares to stand against an aggressor," Vaga added.

During the visit, Wu extended an invitation to the friendship group to visit Taipei with a business delegation to develop bilateral economic relations.

Additionally, amending the law to recognize Taiwanese driver's licenses in Estonia was also discussed.

During Wu's visit, he met with members of parliament and gave the keynote speech at a conference. He did not meet with members of the coalition as Estonia recognizes the One China policy.

The One China principle is the position held by the ruling Chinese Communist Party that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the People's Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Last week, the government said it would allow Taiwan to open a cultural or economic mission in Tallinn. The Chinese Embassy is against the move.

