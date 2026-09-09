Rail Baltica trains procurement fails

A joint procurement by Baltic passenger rail operators Elron, Vivi and LTG Link for Rail Baltica regional trains failed to receive any compliant bids by the deadline.

"Although there was strong interest in the procurement among train manufacturers and six different manufacturers registered for the tender, no compliant bids for the joint procurement of Rail Baltica regional trains were received by the deadline," said Elron management board member Märt Ehrenpreis.

"During the procurement process, two train manufacturers continued to submit questions and comments regarding the technical requirements and contract terms until the final days. After reviewing the feedback, we will clarify the procurement documents and launch a new tender. Since all parties have already completed the bulk of the work on the procurement, we expect the new tender process to take less time," Ehrenpreis said.

The Rail Baltica regional trains to be procured will operate on the 1,435-millimeter-gauge infrastructure currently under construction and will enable faster, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly travel. The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian passenger rail operators plan to procure up to 20 regional trains in total, suitable for the European standard gauge of 1,435 millimeters and capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

"Estonia plans to purchase five trains, with an option to increase the order to seven," Ehrenpreis said. "Under the procurement, Latvia can purchase up to five trains and Lithuania up to eight."

The tender for the purchase of regional trains suitable for the 1,435-millimeter track gauge was launched on March 18. Bids could be submitted until noon on September 8.

The procurement is being conducted jointly by the Baltic passenger rail operators Elron, Vivi and LTG Link to ensure compatibility with Rail Baltica infrastructure and seamless cross-border services.

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