RB Estonia signs contract to build Ülemiste terminal's southern outdoor areas

Rail Baltic Estonia has signed a contract for the construction of the southern outdoor areas of the Rail Baltica Ülemiste Linda terminal, meaning that all parts of the terminal are now covered by construction agreements.

The contract is worth nearly 22 million euros, and under it the construction company Atemo will develop the approximately 33,000‑square‑meter southern side of the Ülemiste Linda terminal, opening the station toward Ülemiste City and the airport.

A southern entrance to the terminal and the new Lõunaväljak (South Square) in front of it will be built, around 20,000 square meters of street space will be reconstructed, and a tunnel belonging to the terminal complex will be completed under Suur‑Sõjamäe tänav.

"The contract concerns the southern areas of the Ülemiste international terminal. The key components are Suur‑Sõjamäe tänav, which will be rebuilt to include a pedestrian underpass; the Lõunaväljak, which will ensure connectivity with Ülemiste City and the Ülemiste shopping center — creating a coherent urban space and the conditions for future developments. The future Euroopa väljak (European Square) will connect the terminal with the airport," said Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Anvar Salomets.

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