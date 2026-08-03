Freight trains to carry 800,000 tonnes of limestone for Rail Baltica build

Three times a week, limestone trains from Ida‑Viru County have begun passing through Eesti Raudtee's freight yard in Tallinn, heading to Pärnu County for Rail Baltica construction. A single freight train carries up to 1,800 tonnes.

A few weeks ago, Enefit announced it will supply 800,000 tonnes of crushed limestone from oil shale mining process for Rail Baltica construction over two years. Enefit Industry's logistics unit handles transport from Ida‑Virumaa to Kopli freight yard in Tallinn, after which Operail carries the material to Pärnu.

Eesti Raudtee commercial director Arthur Raichmann said these transports do not change the overall picture, and at best freight volumes on Eesti Raudtee's infrastructure will remain at last year's level (2.87 million tonnes). Freight transport remains in a slump and Kopli yard is underused.

The city of Tallinn wants Kopli freight yard relocated in the future and the area opened to urban use, but the yard will remain an important logistics hub for years due to the stalled ring‑railway planning and the start of limestone transports from Ida‑Virumaa.

Until Tallinn's ring railway is built — a state special plan stalled by political disputes — Kopli freight yard will also remain an important link to the Port of Paldiski.

"Freight trains run toward Lääne‑Harju at night because daytime passenger traffic is dense. On average, one train goes to Paldiski and back each night. In addition, limestone arrives three times a week and continues onto Edelaraudtee. This type of bulk cargo is very well suited for rail transport. Limestone also has by far the lowest rail‑use tariff," Raichmann said.

Eesti Raudtee's Kopli freight yard covers 160,000 square metres. Raichmann said the area could one day include real‑estate development and a green corridor, but also a functioning railway.

"We continue optimisation and cost savings. We plan to remove some yard tracks and slightly rebuild the layout toward the Kopli peninsula. But we will certainly not initiate removing the freight yard," Raichmann said.

Tiit Terik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Tallinn deputy mayor Tiit Terik said the city still wants the freight yard moved out of Tallinn in the long term — over years or decades. He said there are several reasons.

"The freight yard has been a closed area. It has cut off the connection between Kalamaja and Pelgulinn areas in northern Tallinn. It is so close to the city centre and has such potential that using it only for shunting and wagon storage is not the smartest urban‑space decision. The area could be much greener in the future, and new buildings could be built. One option is extending the Putukaväil light-traffic path," Terik said.

The idea of expanding passenger rail service to the Kopli peninsula is also moving forward, and Elron plans a test run in autumn. Raichmann said it still needs consideration how passenger service could work effectively there in the long term.

"It is a single‑track line. That means two trains cannot be there at the same time. One goes back and forth, and only then can the next enter. So there are some question marks, but Kopli yard could be a gateway to both Kopli and Paljassaare peninsulas," Raichmann said.

Kopli freight yard in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Terik noted that in Põhja-Tallinn district many new detailed plans are either approved or in progress, meaning more residents will move into the area in the future.

"A city train, which can be seen in other countries and is somewhat stronger than a regular tram but not quite a Tallinn–Tartu train — such solutions could be seen in Tallinn in the future. But this is not only the city's and Eesti Raudtee's decision, as there are other parties who own infrastructure and land. It is unlikely to be solved in a year or two. Decisions also depend on how Eesti Raudtee plans its activities and whether it moves them out of the area, and on whether Tallinn's ring railway is built," Terik said.

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