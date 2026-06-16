X!

New Rail Baltica underpass to connect Tallinn's Ülemiste and Lasnamäe

News
A new underpass will be built under the Rail Baltic track connecting Tallinn's Ülemiste and Lasnamäe districts.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

A new tunnel will be built to connect Tallinn's Lasnamäe and Ülemiste City as part of the Rail Baltica project for €9.8 million and the first phase will be completed next autumn.

Representatives of Rail Baltic Estonia and the construction company Leonhard Weiss OÜ signed the contract for the underpass on Monday. The first stage is expected to be completed by 31 October 2027.

At present, the Ülemiste area can mainly be accessed via Tartu maantee, and the next opportunity to cross the railway is located more than three kilometres away on Smuuli tee.

The new tunnel will create a connection between Peterburi tee and Suur-Sõjamäe street and improve access for pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and car traffic.

Currently, the railway can only be crossed at the same location via a pedestrian bridge.

"The Kantsi tunnel is much more than a single passage under the railway. It is part of a larger whole that will turn the Ülemiste area into Estonia's most important international mobility hub," said Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Anvar Salomets in a press release. 

In addition to the Kantsi tunnel, it includes the construction of a new passenger waiting platform.

Tallinn City Council approved the construction of the underpass for the Rail Baltica railway route in May last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Estonian farmers to get less EU funding in real terms

14:30

Bank of Estonia forecasts 2.4% economic growth in coming years

13:52

EDF: Russia has no restraints when targeting Ukrainian cultural sites

13:20

Estonian PM vague on alumina shipping firm's Russia ties

12:40

Study: Many seniors struggle to evaluate online health information

12:00

NATO medics training for 'high-intensity battles' and mass casualties in Estonia

10:39

Estonia moves to tap streaming platforms for local film industry funding

10:00

Estonia officials tighten rules on roadside sales signs

09:21

Marko Mihkelson: When Russia loses

08:41

Estonia to bring core public IT services under a single agency

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.06

Van Gogh immersive exhibition to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi

15.06

Estonian owners sell major bus company to a Nordic-based fund

15.06

Tallinn's Municipal Police launch proceedings over dangerous building in Kadriorg

15.06

Estonia's nocturnal songbird populations plummet

08:13

New Rail Baltica underpass to connect Tallinn's Ülemiste and Lasnamäe

09:21

Marko Mihkelson: When Russia loses

15.06

Estonia will place emails sent from Russian servers in quarantine

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

14.06

Estonia's Sunly to build the most powerful hybrid energy park in the Baltics

15.06

From August 1, Prisma will shut down its online store

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo