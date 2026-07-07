X!

Court rules Ülemiste shopping mall bombing suspect must remain in custody

News
Gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: (HowToStartABlogOnline.net)
News

A man charged with causing an explosion at a Tallinn shopping mall just before Christmas 2025 is to remain in custody pending trial, a court has ruled.

The first-tier Harju County Court on Tuesday weighed up whether the suspect, Artur Boiko, should remain in custody ahead of his trial following the bombing at the Ülemiste keskus mall in Tallinn last December, which seriously injured one person. Court spokesperson Viivika Siplane said the decision was that Boiko, 61, should remain in custody, citing the severity of the charges against him and his prior criminal convictions.

The indictment states that on the evening of December 20, 2025, Boiko took a homemade explosive device to the Ülemiste keskus mall and placed it in a garbage bin opposite the Rimi supermarket checkout zone, then left the scene. Close to an hour and a half later, the device detonated as a cleaner was emptying the bin. The cleaner sustained serious injuries as a consequence.

Prosecutors have also charged Boiko with causing the explosion and with the illegal handling of a large quantity of explosives and essential explosive components.

Artur Boiko at the Harju County Court earlier this year. Source: Prosecutor's Office.

Andres Ratassepp, deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (ISS), said that a search of Boiko's home uncovered a large quantity of homemade explosives and, according to a preliminary assessment, more than 60 improvised explosive devices.

The investigative operations following the incident were worked on by over 100 people, including ISS officers, Police and Border Guard Board personnel, 10 rescue workers, six bomb disposal specialists and a police dog.

Boiko had requested that he be released and electronically tagged during the pre-trial period; the court is to decide on that request after receiving an assessment from the probation service.

Boiko also sought the removal of his court-appointed defense lawyer, but the other parties to the proceedings opposed the request and the court rejected the request.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 31 and it will address the admissibility of a civil claim, the planning of the judicial examination and any further motions.

The Prosecutor's Office charged Boiko in June with the illegal handling of explosives, causing an explosion and the attempted murder of another person using an explosive device.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:48

Court rules Ülemiste shopping mall bombing suspect must remain in custody

17:16

Imre Kaas: Estonia needs tougher punishments for serial offenders, not mishaps

16:55

Security officials: Russia has 'no concrete plan' to attack Baltic states, Poland

16:52

Estonia and Ukraine sign drone agreement

16:42

Reform Party withholds support for ending EU foreign policy veto

16:05

Swallow sightings surge in Tallinn as first broods take flight

15:30

Argo Ideon: Drinking milk won't protect you against Moscow's official worldview

14:58

Watch | Satu Rämö: Iceland's landscape writes the crime stories itself

14:58

Ministry wants to standardize timetables for regional bus services Updated

13:28

Revenue fell at several major fuel retailers in 2025, though profits steady

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Attorney on Kerr Kriisa case: He could be looking at a decades-long prison sentence

06.07

Government looking to hike alcohol excise duty, shorten selling hours

06.07

Estonia avoids marketing cooler weather to foreign tourists

06.07

US troops have left Estonia for an unknown period of time

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

05.07

Tallinn Old Town is sinking

06.07

A number of Soviet monuments still remain in Estonia because of legal limbo

12:43

Estonia gives Orthodox church 6 months to choose between God and the Kremlin

07:52

Little-used Koidula railway border crossing costs taxpayers €1.8 million a year

06.07

Estonians place greatest hope in US military assistance among European countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo