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3 minors assaulted by adults in Pärnu, criminal investigation launched

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PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
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A criminal investigation has been launched after three under-18s were assaulted by adult males in Pärnu, leaving one of the victims requiring medical attention, Pärnu Postimees reported.

At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, three youths aged 15-16 on their way home on foot were attacked at the beginning of Lai tänav by three intoxicated adult males aged in their 20s or 30s, and one of the three teens was singled out for a particularly severe assault which allegedly included the assailants trying to rip earrings from his ears – an attempt "to change his identity right there on the spot," as one of the victims' parents put it.

The youths were apparently targeted due to their alternative appearance: They were dressed in punk-style attire, and while they eventually escaped from the situation, the most seriously injured of them required medical attention and had experienced concussion, among other injuries; additionally, the attackers allegedly filmed the assault while it was in progress.

Pärnu Postimees reported that the victims and their families identified the suspects, who were known to them, and that self-defense training courses from a noted local instructor have been arranged for young people in the area in case of a recurrence.

Parents in the area say the assault is not the first of its kind, with many apparently going unreported due to fear of retaliation and having to face the perpetrators in court, while at least one similar case from last summer which was reported has so far gone unsolved and has even run into what some parents described as apathy on the part of local police.

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