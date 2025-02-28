Prosecutor seeks maximum sentence in Pärnu youth murder case

A prosecutor is demanding the maximum sentence for two teenagers accused of fatally beating a 59-year-old man in Pärnu last August, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The defense has argued for lighter sentences, citing negligent homicide.

The prosecutor has said that the two teenagers charged with murder should receive the maximum sentence allowed for minors convicted of murder, which is 10 years of actual prison time.

The prosecution has charged the pair, aged 16 and 17, with murder for allegedly fatally beating a 59-year-old man in the village of Tämmiste, Pärnu County, last year.

However, defense attorneys oppose this, arguing that the charge should be reclassified as negligent homicide, with a suggested sentence of two years.

The final hearing of the case took place at the Pärnu County Court on Thursday, with the ruling expected March 19.

Both accused were already known to authorities, the media reported at the time, when they were arrested in August 2024. They had allegedly filmed the murder and uploaded it online.

--

