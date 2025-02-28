X!

Prosecutor seeks maximum sentence in Pärnu youth murder case

News
Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor's Office. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A prosecutor is demanding the maximum sentence for two teenagers accused of fatally beating a 59-year-old man in Pärnu last August, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The defense has argued for lighter sentences, citing negligent homicide.

The prosecutor has said that the two teenagers charged with murder should receive the maximum sentence allowed for minors convicted of murder, which is 10 years of actual prison time.

The prosecution has charged the pair, aged 16 and 17, with murder for allegedly fatally beating a 59-year-old man in the village of Tämmiste, Pärnu County, last year.

However, defense attorneys oppose this, arguing that the charge should be reclassified as negligent homicide, with a suggested sentence of two years.

The final hearing of the case took place at the Pärnu County Court on Thursday, with the ruling expected March 19.

Both accused were already known to authorities, the media reported at the time, when they were arrested in August 2024. They had allegedly filmed the murder and uploaded it online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:17

Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

11:51

Estonian picked to play for top US college's football team

11:23

Eesti Energia EBITDA shrinks to €400 million

10:53

Statistics: Retail trade in Estonia up by 3 percent in January

10:18

Only 3 foster families willing to immediately offer a home to a child in Estonia

09:49

Despite safeguards, PPA still catching several drink driving bus drivers a year

09:22

Analysis: Estonian laws must apply if prisons rented out to other countries

08:53

President Karis: Europe still strong, but not showing this effectively to US

08:25

Tartu's ice rink to close on March 1

08:00

Prosecutor seeks maximum sentence in Pärnu youth murder case

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.02

Justice chancellor: Estonia's car tax law unconstitutional

26.02

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

27.02

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

27.02

Porto Franco case: 'A million here, a million there,' and other 'wordplay'

27.02

Switching languages boosts bilingual toddlers' expressive freedom

27.02

Free entry to some of Tallinn's top museums this Sunday

27.02

New Narva magnet factory poised to attract other firms to the city

26.02

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo