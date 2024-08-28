PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Monday arrested two minors in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old man whose body had been found the previous day in the village of Tammiste, Pärnu County.

Preliminary information suggests that the man died from injuries sustained as the result of a violent physical attack; the two minors, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were apprehended by the PPA in Pärnu Monday evening after the victim's body had been discovered at his home at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Pärnu Postimees reported the minors suspected of committing the brutal crime had also filmed the entire act and uploaded the recording online; the video continues to circulate via the internet though reportedly few who had viewed it were unable to do so through to its conclusion.

Both the suspects were known to the PPA for past misdemeanor offenses, and one had been involved in a criminal investigation last year, in a case involving violence.

Western District Prosecutor Toomas Koitmäe told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the suspects are currently in custody, and a decision on their potential arrest will be made soon.

"According to the initial investigation, this appears to involve a conflict arising from personal relationships which then escalated, but there is no threat to the safety and well-being of others," he said. "This is an extreme case where, based on the initial suspicions, the violent act committed by these two youths led to the victim's death."

In line with standard practice in Estonia, the PPA's western prefecture is being directed in the investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, western district.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!