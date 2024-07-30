Court rejects release under e-surveillance of Suure-Lähtru baby case mother

A court has declined to release under electronic surveillance a woman currently detained on suspicion of murdering her baby in Lääne County early on this year, daily Postimees reports .

A spokesperson for the first-tier Pärnu County Court said on Sunday: "The court, after hearing the arguments of the suspect, her defense counsel, and the prosecutor, and after reviewing the application and the case materials, has decided to deny application for electronic surveillance."

The woman's defense lawyer, Robert Sarv, had requested her release under electronic tagging, arguing that the concerns about her being a flight risk were exaggerated.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, arrived in Estonia last X after being extradited from Morocco, where she had fled, while Pärnu County Court ordered her to be held in custody for up to two months.

The woman had in late February been arrested in absentia while in Morocco and that arrest was upheld on appeal by the second tier Tallinn Circuit court, in the wake of the discovery of a deceased infant at a farm in Suure-Lähtru, Lääne County, on February 5.

