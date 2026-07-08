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Police arrest 2 suspected pimps in Estonia during international operation

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PPA incident tape (picture is illustrative).
PPA incident tape (picture is illustrative). Source: Tauno Peit/ERR
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An international anti-human trafficking operation led to two people in Estonia being arrested as suspected pimps.

The individuals were identified and apprehended in the Estonian portion of the large-scale international anti-human trafficking operation Global Chain, which saw raids on various types of businesses.

Pimping is a criminal offence in Estonia and the two suspects were arrested, with criminal proceedings being launched against them. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) declined to comment in greater detail on the origin of the pair in question, but said the women they exploited were of Ukrainian origin.

Additionally, 10 sex workers who were third country (non-EU) nationals were expelled from Estonia during the Global Chain operations in Estonia, which ran June 8-12.

Margo Kivila, head of the organized crime unit at the PPA's North Prefecture, said the sex workers were primarily Colombian nationals, while some others were Moldovan, Russian and Brazilian nationals. The violations in these cases mainly related to work and residence permit issues.

"The problem was that people who came to Estonia on tourist visas were working here," Kivila explained.

Global Chain overall surveyed 871 individuals and 62 businesses, with the PPA applying risk matrices when singling out who to check.

"When selecting businesses, we assess various risk factors, such as whether they employ foreign labor. We also review complaints and tips that have been received," Kivila said, adding: "People involved in prostitution belong to an at-risk group, and we monitor them regularly. They face a higher risk of having been forced into prostitution or driven into it by difficult circumstances, and leaving it may not be possible without outside aid."

In comparison with other participating countries, Estonia stood out in a positive way in that no cases involving minors were identified.

Across the operation internationally, authorities identified 2,070 potential victims and arrested 1,024 suspects. Of these, 334 were suspected human traffickers.

Global Chain was led by Austria and Romania and coordinated by EU law enforcement agency Europol, Frontex, the bloc's border and coastguard, and international criminal police organization INTERPOL. The operation focused on various dimensions of human trafficking, including sexual exploitation, forced criminality and forced begging.

Authorities from 59 countries took part. Estonia was represented by the PPA, the Labor Inspectorate, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and victim support specialists from the Social Insurance Board (SKA).

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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