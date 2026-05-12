X!

Cliff push threat human trafficker sentenced to over 3 years in prison

News
Court gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Court gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: Blogtrepreneur/Wikimedia Commons
News

A human trafficker who coerced two young men into virtual slave labor by making threats, including to push one of them over the edge of a cliff, has been imprisoned.

Harju County Court sentenced 41-year-old Oleg Krištal to three and a half years for violently coercing two male victims, age 19 and 20, into inhumane labor conditions in Tallinn.

The pair were also required to repay an alleged debt.

The indictment stated Krištal had lured the victims under the false pretenses of entering into a business partnership.

To pay off the debt, which the court said was fictitious, the victims were required to work as bike food couriers via the Bolt and Wolt platforms, which Krištal monitored through a tracking app illegally installed on the victims' phones.

Krištal regularly used both physical and psychological violence to coerce the victims to continue working and, prosecutor Joonatan Hallik said, the victims lived in constant fear of repercussions and did not dare seek help.

"If the work performed was not productive enough in Krištal's opinion, he threatened and punished them," Hallik said, noting that one of these threats involved one of the victims being taken to the 30-meter-high Türisalu cliff, near Vääna-Jõesuu, just west of Tallinn. Krištal threatened to push the victim over the edge of the cliff, Hallik said.

The living space inside an office which the victims were forced to stay in. Source: Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

The victims' work days could last up to 15 hours, and the pair were forced to live in a one-room office space in Tallinn, together with Krištal's partner and two children. The victims were given inflatable mattresses to sleep on, and the premises lacked basic sanitary and hygiene conditions.

"By having the victims stay in the same place, the man cut his expenses while simultaneously maintaining control over the young men to ensure they worked as demanded and handed over their daily earnings to him in cash at the end of each day," Hallik said.

That the case came to trial was helped by a witness described as observant, and who had noticed the victims' unusually long working hours and suspected that the young men were not acting voluntarily.

The Harju County Court approved a plea bargain between the prosecutor and Krištal, requiring him to serve a three-and-a-half-year jail sentence and to compensate the victims in the amounts of €34,969 and €20,212. To date, Krištal has compensated each victim with €6,000. Krištal is also required to pay legal costs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Watch Live: Vanilla Ninja performing in Eurovision semifinal in Vienna

14:18

Coop, Prisma to remain rivals for a few more months

13:42

Unexpected aid gap threatens major Estonian vegetable producer

13:10

Identity verification in Estonia's state app to become mandatory for agencies in 2028

12:37

Estonia targets 2027 smartphone updates for new emergency alert system

12:04

New spa and sauna center under development in Tallinn's Lasnamäe

11:29

Cliff push threat human trafficker sentenced to over 3 years in prison

10:59

Omniva official resigns over controversial private stamp sale

10:23

Estonia appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Hungary and Moldova

10:12

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:12

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

11.05

Estonia buys 3 more Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

10.05

Estonia expects Ukraine to improve drone control after airspace breaches

11.05

Dry start points to possible summer drought ahead

11.05

Entomologist: Estonia looking at a summer with few mosquitoes, loads of ticks

10.05

Police: May 9 passes mostly peacefully in Tallinn

11.05

Minister: ARCA will produce munitions needed by the Estonian Defense Forces

08:51

Estonian ministry looking to combat pseudoscience with licensing system

11.05

Teachers, principals unhappy with earlier basic school final exams

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo